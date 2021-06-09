Glassjaw Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Photo courtesy of Glassjaw

Glassjaw has shared 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows are scheduled in March, with 18 dates planned at intimate venues across America.

During the tour, the legendary New York post-hardcore rockers will perform two albums in their entirety: their hard-hitting debut LP, 2000’s Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence, and 2002’s tour de force, Worship And Tribute. According to a press release, "Select cities will feature back-to-back nights with one album performance per night, while others will tackle both albums in one fell swoop with an intermission in between."

When do Glassjaw 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

These should be special shows. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence starts with the awesome 1-2 punch of "Pretty Lush" and "Siberian Kiss," while Worship And Tribute's "Ape Dos Mil" and "Cosmopolitan Blood Loss" helped cement Glassjaw as giants in the worlds of punk and metal.

