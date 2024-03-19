View all results for 'alt'
Glen Hansard Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Pearl Jam
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Mulography - Anthony Mulcahy

Singer-songwriter Glen Hansard added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, All That Was East Is West Of Me Now, the upcoming shows are planned at theatres and music halls from August into October at venues across North America. These headlining shows will be happening while he was already scheduled to be on the road opening 11 concerts for Pearl Jam. Next month, Glen will tour through the UK and Europe.

When do Glen Hansard 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist are currently underway. American Express cardmember, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is nomountain24. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Glen Hansard Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 3
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 4
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 6
Glen Hansard at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Glen Hansard All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Glen Hansard at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Glen Hansard at Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
Glasgow Pavilion Theatre Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 4
Glen Hansard at Sage Two
Sage Two Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Glen Hansard at Union Chapel
Union Chapel London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 7
Glen Hansard at Union Chapel
Union Chapel London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 9
Glen Hansard at City Varieties Music Hall - Leeds
City Varieties Music Hall - Leeds Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Glen Hansard at St Georges Bristol
St Georges Bristol Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Apr 12
Glen Hansard at St George's Church, Brighton
St George's Church, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Glen Hansard at St George's Hall, Liverpool
St George's Hall, Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Glen Hansard at Caprera Openluchttheater
Caprera Openluchttheater Bloemendaal, NH, Netherlands
Jun 12
Glen Hansard at Openluchttheater De Goffert
Openluchttheater De Goffert Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jun 14
Glen Hansard at Zuiderparktheater
Zuiderparktheater Den Haag, ZH, Netherlands
Jun 19
Glen Hansard at Sala Capitol
Sala Capitol Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Jun 20
to
Jun 22
Azkena Rock Festival at Mendizabala
Mendizabala Gasteiz, PV, Spain
Jun 23
Glen Hansard and St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII
Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 25
Glen Hansard at Poble Espanyol
Poble Espanyol Barcelona, Spain
Jun 27
Glen Hansard at Parco delle Caserme Rosse
Parco delle Caserme Rosse Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Jun 29
Glen Hansard at Teatro Petruzzelli
Teatro Petruzzelli Bari, Puglia, Italy
Jun 30
Glen Hansard at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 2
Glen Hansard at Teatro del Vittoriale
Teatro del Vittoriale Gardone Riviera, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 6
Glen Hansard at Iveagh Gardens
Iveagh Gardens Dublin, Ireland
Aug 22
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Washington/Grizzly Stadium
Washington/Grizzly Stadium Missoula, MT
Aug 24
Glen Hansard at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Aug 26
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 28
Glen Hansard at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Aug 29
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 31
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Sep 1
Glen Hansard at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 3
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 4
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 6
Glen Hansard at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Sep 7
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 11
Glen Hansard at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Sep 12
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Sep 14
Glen Hansard at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 15
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 17
Pearl Jam and Glen Hansard at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 18
Glen Hansard at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 20
Glen Hansard at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 23
Glen Hansard at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Sep 24
Glen Hansard at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
Oct 1
Glen Hansard at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Glen Hansard on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Glen Hansard's Zumic artist page.

