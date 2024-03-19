Glen Hansard Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Mulography - Anthony Mulcahy

Singer-songwriter Glen Hansard added 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, All That Was East Is West Of Me Now, the upcoming shows are planned at theatres and music halls from August into October at venues across North America. These headlining shows will be happening while he was already scheduled to be on the road opening 11 concerts for Pearl Jam. Next month, Glen will tour through the UK and Europe.

When do Glen Hansard 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist are currently underway. American Express cardmember, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is nomountain24. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Glen Hansard All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Glen Hansard on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Glen Hansard's Zumic artist page.