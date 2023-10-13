Gloria Trevi Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Latin pop star Gloria Trevi announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Mi Soundtrack World Tour 2024, the new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into September. The opening act for the new dates will be MAR. Currently, Gloria is on tour in Mexico.

Gloria Trevi All Tour Dates and Tickets

