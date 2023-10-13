View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Gloria Trevi Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

First leg of 'Mi Soundtrack World Tour 2024'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 13, 2023

Latin pop star Gloria Trevi announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Mi Soundtrack World Tour 2024, the new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into September. The opening act for the new dates will be MAR. Currently, Gloria is on tour in Mexico.

Gloria Trevi Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 15
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Gloria Trevi All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
Gloria Trevi at Centro de Usos Múltiples (C.U.M.)
Centro de Usos Múltiples (C.U.M.) Sinaloa, Mexico
Oct 15
Gloria Trevi at Palenque Fex Mexicali
Palenque Fex Mexicali Mexicali, B.C., Mexico
Oct 21
Gloria Trevi at Palenque de la Feria de Pachuca
Palenque de la Feria de Pachuca Pachuca de Soto, Hgo., Mexico
Oct 26
Gloria Trevi at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 11
Gloria Trevi at Coliseo Yucatan
Coliseo Yucatan Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Nov 18
Gloria Trevi at Palenque de Tlaxcala
Palenque de Tlaxcala Tlaxcala de Xicohténcatl, Tlax., Mexico
Nov 19
Gloria Trevi at Coliseo Yucatan
Coliseo Yucatan Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Dec 2
Besame Mucho at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Dec 16
Gloria Trevi at Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca
Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Jan 18
Gloria Trevi at Auditorio Nacional - Mexico
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 26
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Feb 2
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Feb 3
Gloria Trevi and MAR at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Feb 9
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Feb 10
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Feb 23
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Comerica Theatre
Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 24
Gloria Trevi and MAR at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
Mar 15
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 16
Gloria Trevi and MAR at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Mar 17
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
Mar 22
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
Mar 23
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Apr 12
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Apr 20
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
May 3
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
May 4
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 5
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 18
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
May 24
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
May 25
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 30
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Bellco Theatre
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 7
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Sep 13
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 20
Gloria Trevi and MAR at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 21
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Toyota Center - Kennewick
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
Sep 22
Gloria Trevi and MAR at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
When do Gloria Trevi 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gloria Trevi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gloria Trevi's Zumic artist page.

1
88
artists
Gloria Trevi
genres
Latin Pop Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Gloria Trevi
Gloria Trevi
Mar
15
Gloria Trevi and MAR
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart