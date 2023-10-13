Gloria Trevi Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Latin pop star Gloria Trevi announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as Mi Soundtrack World Tour 2024, the new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from January into September. The opening act for the new dates will be MAR. Currently, Gloria is on tour in Mexico.
Oct 14
Centro de Usos Múltiples (C.U.M.) Sinaloa, Mexico
Oct 15
Palenque Fex Mexicali Mexicali, B.C., Mexico
Oct 21
Palenque de la Feria de Pachuca Pachuca de Soto, Hgo., Mexico
Oct 26
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 11
Nov 18
Palenque de Tlaxcala Tlaxcala de Xicohténcatl, Tlax., Mexico
Nov 19
Dec 2
Dodger Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Dec 16
Auditorio Guelaguetza - Oaxaca Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
Jan 18
Auditorio Nacional - Mexico Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 26
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Feb 2
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Feb 3
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Feb 9
Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs Palm Desert, CA
Feb 10
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Feb 23
Comerica Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 24
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
Mar 16
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Mar 17
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
Mar 22
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
Mar 23
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Apr 12
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Apr 20
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
May 3
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
May 4
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
May 5
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 18
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
May 24
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
May 25
Gloria Trevi and MAR at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Aug 30
Bellco Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 7
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
Sep 13
Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 20
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Sep 21
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
Sep 22
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
When do Gloria Trevi 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Gloria Trevi on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
