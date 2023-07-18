View all results for 'alt'
Godsmack Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ shows and festivals
by Francesco Marano

Published July 18, 2023

Hard rock veterans Godsmack have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set from early September into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be Atreyu, I Prevail, and / or Flat Black.

Godsmack are currently on a summer tour with Staind and recently added former Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike, extending into August. Godsmack also have festival performances on their concert calendar.

When do Godsmack 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardholders begin July 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LIGHTING. For the American Express cardmember presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Godsmack Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Godsmack All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 20
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 22
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 25
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 26
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 29
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 30
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 2
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain
Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Aug 3
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 5
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Aug 6
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 8
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 10
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 12
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 13
Godsmack, Staind, and Mix Master Mike at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Godsmack and Staind at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 18
Godsmack and Staind at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 20
Godsmack and Staind at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 24
Godsmack, Staind, and Flat Black at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 26
Godsmack, Staind, and Flat Black at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
Godsmack, Staind, and Flat Black at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 31
Godsmack, Staind, and Flat Black at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 3
Godsmack, Atreyu, and Flat Black at Raising Canes River Center Arena
Raising Canes River Center Arena Baton Rouge, LA
Sep 5
Godsmack, Atreyu, and Flat Black at Pensacola Bay Center (formerly Pensacola Civic Center)
Pensacola Bay Center (formerly Pensacola Civic Center) Pensacola, FL
Sep 6
Godsmack, Atreyu, and Flat Black at Daily’s Place Parking
Daily’s Place Parking Jacksonville, FL
Sep 7
Godsmack, Atreyu, and Flat Black at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Sep 9
Godsmack, Atreyu, and Flat Black at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 10
Godsmack, Atreyu, and Flat Black at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 13
to
Sep 17
OC Bikefest at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 24
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 26
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Sep 28
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Sep 29
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Oct 1
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Summit Arena @ Monument
Summit Arena @ Monument Rapid City, SD
Oct 3
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Oct 4
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 8
Godsmack and Flat Black at accesso ShoWare Center
accesso ShoWare Center Kent, WA
Oct 10
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Oct 12
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 13
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 15
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Oct 16
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 19
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 21
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 22
Godsmack, I Prevail, and Flat Black at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Godsmack on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Godsmack's Zumic artist page.

