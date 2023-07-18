Godsmack Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock veterans Godsmack have added 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set from early September into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be Atreyu, I Prevail, and / or Flat Black.
Godsmack are currently on a summer tour with Staind and recently added former Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike, extending into August. Godsmack also have festival performances on their concert calendar.
When do Godsmack 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardholders begin July 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is LIGHTING. For the American Express cardmember presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Godsmack Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Godsmack All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 20
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 22
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 25
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jul 26
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 29
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 30
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 2
Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain
Scranton, PA
Aug 3
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 5
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 6
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 8
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Aug 10
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 12
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 13
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 18
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Aug 20
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 24
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Aug 26
Bakkt Theater
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 31
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Fever Music Festival Grounds
Pryor, OK
Sep 3
Raising Canes River Center Arena
Baton Rouge, LA
Sep 5
Pensacola Bay Center (formerly Pensacola Civic Center)
Pensacola, FL
Sep 6
Daily’s Place Parking
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 7
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Sep 9
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 10
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 24
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 26
Resch Center
Green Bay, WI
Sep 28
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
Moline, IL
Oct 1
Summit Arena @ Monument
Rapid City, SD
Oct 3
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Oct 4
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 8
accesso ShoWare Center
Kent, WA
Oct 10
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Oct 12
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 13
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 15
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Oct 16
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 19
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 21
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 22
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Godsmack on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Godsmack's Zumic artist page.