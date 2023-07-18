Godsmack Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock veterans Godsmack have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set from early September into October at large-scale North American venues. The opening acts on select dates will be Atreyu, I Prevail, and / or Flat Black.

Godsmack are currently on a summer tour with Staind and recently added former Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike, extending into August. Godsmack also have festival performances on their concert calendar.

When do Godsmack 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and American Express cardholders begin July 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LIGHTING. For the American Express cardmember presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Godsmack All Tour Dates and Tickets

