Godsmack & Staind Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock veterans Godsmack and Staind have announced 2023 tour dates.

The co-headlining shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Before then, Godsmack will tour with I Prevail and play some festivals. Staind frontman Aaron Lewis begins his North American tour in early April.

When do Godsmack and Staind 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Godsmack presale password is THESKY. The Staind presale password is OUTSIDE2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Godsmack and Staind on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

