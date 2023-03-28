View all results for 'alt'
Godsmack & Staind Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 28, 2023

Hard rock veterans Godsmack and Staind have announced 2023 tour dates.

The co-headlining shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Before then, Godsmack will tour with I Prevail and play some festivals. Staind frontman Aaron Lewis begins his North American tour in early April.

When do Godsmack and Staind 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Godsmack presale password is THESKY. The Staind presale password is OUTSIDE2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Godsmack All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
Godsmack
Godsmack at Teatro Caupolicán
Cancelled
Teatro Caupolicán Santiago, Chile
Apr 25
Godsmack
Godsmack at Estadio Luna Park
Cancelled
Estadio Luna Park Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 27
Godsmack
Godsmack at Vibra São Paulo
Cancelled
Vibra São Paulo São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 4
107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash
107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
May 6
98 KUPD U Fest 2023
98 KUPD U Fest 2023 at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
May 7
Godsmack and I Prevail
Godsmack and I Prevail at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
May 9
Godsmack and I Prevail
Godsmack and I Prevail at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 10
Godsmack and I Prevail
Godsmack and I Prevail at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
May 12
Kattfest
Kattfest at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
May 13
94.5 The Buzz BuzzFest
94.5 The Buzz BuzzFest at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 14
Godsmack, I Prevail, The Struts, and The Warning
Godsmack, I Prevail, The Struts, and The Warning at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 17
Godsmack and I Prevail
Godsmack and I Prevail at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
May 18
Godsmack and I Prevail
Godsmack and I Prevail at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 21
Godsmack and I Prevail
Godsmack and I Prevail at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 23
Godsmack and I Prevail
Godsmack and I Prevail at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 26
Godsmack
Godsmack at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
May 28
Godsmack
Godsmack at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Rock Fest
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 18
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 20
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 22
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 25
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 26
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 29
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 30
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 2
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain
Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Aug 3
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 5
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Aug 6
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 8
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 10
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 12
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 13
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 18
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 20
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 24
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 26
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 31
Godsmack and Staind
Godsmack and Staind at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Godsmack and Staind on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Godsmack and Staind Zumic artist pages.

