Godsmack & Staind Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock veterans Godsmack and Staind have announced 2023 tour dates.
The co-headlining shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Before then, Godsmack will tour with I Prevail and play some festivals. Staind frontman Aaron Lewis begins his North American tour in early April.
When do Godsmack and Staind 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Godsmack presale password is THESKY. The Staind presale password is OUTSIDE2023. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Godsmack All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 21
Cancelled
Teatro Caupolicán
Santiago, Chile
Apr 25
Cancelled
Estadio Luna Park
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Apr 27
Cancelled
Vibra São Paulo
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
May 4
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
May 6
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
May 7
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
May 10
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
May 12
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK
May 13
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
May 14
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
May 17
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
May 18
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
May 18
to
May 21
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
May 21
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
May 23
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
May 25
to
May 28
Historic Crew Stadium
Columbus, OH
May 26
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Mount Pleasant, MI
May 28
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Cadott, WI
Wisconsin, United States
Jul 18
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 20
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 21
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 22
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 25
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jul 26
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 28
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jul 29
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 30
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 2
Toyota Pavilion At Montage Mountain
Scranton, PA
Aug 3
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 5
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 6
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 8
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Aug 10
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 12
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 13
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 16
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 18
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Aug 20
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Aug 24
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Aug 26
Bakkt Theater
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 27
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 31
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Fever Music Festival Grounds
Pryor, OK
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Godsmack and Staind on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
