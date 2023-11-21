Godsmack Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, hard rockers Godsmack announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Vibez Tour, three new February shows are planned in Oklahoma. The opening act for the new dates will be Bastian da Cruz. According to a post on the band's promotional material, fans can expect "an intimate evening of music and untold stories." More dates are expected to be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Godsmack 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 22. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Godsmack All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Godsmack on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

