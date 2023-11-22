View all results for 'alt'
Godspeed You! Black Emperor Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Headlining shows in Europe
Published November 22, 2023

Godspeed You! Black Emperor announced 2024 tour dates. Fourteen new shows are planned at venues across Europe in April.

The Canadian band has been touring heavily since taking a break during 2020-2021. In 2022-2023, they delivered their unique brand of post-rock through roughly 130 concerts across Europe and North America. Their most recent release is 2021's G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!

Godspeed You! Black Emperor All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 10
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Pakkahuone
Pakkahuone Tampere, 33100, Finland
Apr 11
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Paavli Kultuurivabrik
Paavli Kultuurivabrik Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Apr 12
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Hanzas Perons
Hanzas Perons Rīga, Latvia
Apr 13
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Menų Fabrikas Loftas
Menų Fabrikas Loftas Vilnius, -, Lithuania
Apr 14
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Apr 16
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at B90 Club
B90 Club Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Apr 17
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Kamienna12
Kamienna12 Kraków, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Apr 18
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Majestic Music Club
Majestic Music Club kraj, Bratislavský, Slovakia
Apr 19
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Meet Factory
Meet Factory Prague, Czechia
Apr 20
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Vienna Arena
Vienna Arena Wien, Austria
Apr 21
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Dürer Kert - Budapest
Dürer Kert - Budapest Budapest, Hungary
Apr 23
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Tvornica Kulture
Tvornica Kulture Zagreb, Croatia
Apr 24
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Dom Im Berg
Dom Im Berg Graz, Steiermark, Austria
Apr 25
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Kino Siska
Kino Siska Ljubljana, Slovenia
When do Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Godspeed You! Black Emperor on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

