Godspeed You! Black Emperor Share 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Godspeed You! Black Emperor announced 2024 tour dates. Fourteen new shows are planned at venues across Europe in April.

The Canadian band has been touring heavily since taking a break during 2020-2021. In 2022-2023, they delivered their unique brand of post-rock through roughly 130 concerts across Europe and North America. Their most recent release is 2021's G_d's Pee AT STATE'S END!

