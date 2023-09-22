View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Gogol Bordello Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On-Sale

Romani punk in the UK and USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2023

This week, Gogol Bordello added 2023 tour dates with a New Year's run of concerts.

Five new shows are planned from December 27 to 31. One night is scheduled at the Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia, followed by four nights at the original Brooklyn Bowl in New York City. After an October festival performance in the Dominican Republic, Gogol Bordello has headlining shows through the UK in early and mid-December.

Gogol Bordello Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 28
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 29
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 30
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 31
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Gogol Bordello All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 8
to
Oct 14
Destination Chaos at Senator Puerto Plata Resort
Senator Puerto Plata Resort Puerto Plata, Puerto Plata Province, Dominican Republic
Dec 4
Gogol Bordello at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Gogol Bordello at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Gogol Bordello at NX
NX Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Dec 8
Gogol Bordello at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Gogol Bordello at Beta, Rock City
Beta, Rock City Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Gogol Bordello at The LCR Norwich
The LCR Norwich Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Dec 12
Gogol Bordello at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 14
Gogol Bordello at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 15
Gogol Bordello at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Dec 16
Gogol Bordello at Chalk, Brighton
Chalk, Brighton Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Dec 27
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia
Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Dec 28
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 29
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 30
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec 31
Gogol Bordello at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
When do Gogol Bordello 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gogol Bordello on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gogol Bordello's Zumic artist page.

1
225
artists
Gogol Bordello
genres
Folk Punk Folk Rock Hardcore Punk Latin Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Gogol Bordello
Gogol Bordello
Dec
28
Gogol Bordello
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec
29
Gogol Bordello
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec
30
Gogol Bordello
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Dec
31
Gogol Bordello
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Gogol Bordello Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
April 14, 2023
Gogol Bordello Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
Tickets Folk Rock Latin Rock Punk Gogol Bordello
1
356
image for article Punk Rock Goes a Mile High at Riot Fest Denver 2014 Day 1 [Recap + Photos]
September 20, 2014
Punk Rock Goes a Mile High at Riot Fest Denver 2014 Day 1 [Recap ...
News Alt Rock Indie Metal Rock Buzzcocks Die Antwoord Gogol Bordello NOFX Slayer The Flaming Lips Weezer Los Angeles, CA California Denver, CO Fort Collins, CO Manchester, GB Oklahoma City, OK South Africa
1
1662
image for article Pinkpop 2014 Dates and Ticket Pre-sale Information Announced
March 12, 2014
Pinkpop 2014 Dates and Ticket Pre-sale Information Announced
News Arcade Fire Arctic Monkeys Avenged Sevenfold Bastille Biffy Clyro Bombay Bicycle Club Chef'Special Clean Bandit Editors Ed Sheeran Epica Ghost Gogol Bordello HAIM Jake Bugg Jett Rebel Joe Bonamassa John Mayer John Newman Limp Bizkit Mastodon Netherlands North Mississippi Allstars Paolo Nutini Portugal. The Man Robert Plant Rob Zombie Rudimental Stromae The Kooks The Rolling Stones Twenty One Pilots White Lies Ed Kowalczyk Floggin Molly Koda Line Les Djinns Metalica The Boxer Rebellion
1
1486
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart