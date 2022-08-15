View all results for 'alt'
Goo Goo Dolls Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Chaos In Bloom' tour with Blue October / Whitehall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 15, 2022

Goo Goo Dolls have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Chaos In Bloom.

The band is currently on an American tour with opening act Blue October. The newly planned concerts are set at venues in the USA in October and November with opening band Whitehall. Having performed 25+ concerts so far this year and another 40 remaining, 2022 is shaping up to be the most time Goo Goo Dolls have spent on the road since 2019.

When do Goo Goo Dolls 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. American Express cardholder, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GGDFC22. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Goo Goo Dolls on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Goo Goo Dolls Zumic artist page.

