Goo Goo Dolls Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Goo Goo Dolls have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Big Night Out.

The newly planned summer concerts are set at large-scale venues in the USA from July into September with opening band O.A.R. Having performed 50+ concerts so far this year, 2022 is shaping up to be the most time Goo Goo Dolls have spent on the road since 2019. Earlier this year, they released a new album titled Chaos in Bloom.

When do Goo Goo Dolls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are for VIP packages, Artist, and fan club members begin December 6. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Goo Goo Dolls presale password is GGDOAR2023. The O.A.R. presale password is CLOUDS. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Goo Goo Dolls All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Goo Goo Dolls on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Goo Goo Dolls Zumic artist page.