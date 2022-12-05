View all results for 'alt'
Goo Goo Dolls Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The Big Night Out' tour with O.A.R.
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 5, 2022

Goo Goo Dolls have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Big Night Out.

The newly planned summer concerts are set at large-scale venues in the USA from July into September with opening band O.A.R. Having performed 50+ concerts so far this year, 2022 is shaping up to be the most time Goo Goo Dolls have spent on the road since 2019. Earlier this year, they released a new album titled Chaos in Bloom.

When do Goo Goo Dolls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are for VIP packages, Artist, and fan club members begin December 6. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Goo Goo Dolls presale password is GGDOAR2023. The O.A.R. presale password is CLOUDS. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Goo Goo Dolls Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Goo Goo Dolls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 31
Goo Goo Dolls
Goo Goo Dolls at Stir Lounge & Mezzanine inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Stir Lounge & Mezzanine inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Niagara Falls, NY
Apr 26
to
Apr 29
HootieFest: The Big Splash 2023
HootieFest: The Big Splash 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Jul 24
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Jul 26
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Jul 27
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 29
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater Albertville, AL
Jul 30
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 1
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Aug 2
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at White Oak Amphitheatre
White Oak Amphitheatre Greensboro, NC
Aug 4
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 5
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 6
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 8
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 9
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Musikfest Grounds
Musikfest Grounds Bethlehem, PA
Aug 11
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 12
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 13
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 15
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 16
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati
PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Aug 19
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 20
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 22
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 23
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 25
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 26
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 27
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Aug 30
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 31
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Sep 4
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Sep 6
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 7
Goo Goo Dolls
Goo Goo Dolls at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA

We recommend following Goo Goo Dolls on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Goo Goo Dolls Zumic artist page.

artists
Goo Goo Dolls
genres
Alt Rock Jamband Pop Rock Rock
image for artist Goo Goo Dolls
Goo Goo Dolls
