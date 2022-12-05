Goo Goo Dolls Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Goo Goo Dolls have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The Big Night Out.
The newly planned summer concerts are set at large-scale venues in the USA from July into September with opening band O.A.R. Having performed 50+ concerts so far this year, 2022 is shaping up to be the most time Goo Goo Dolls have spent on the road since 2019. Earlier this year, they released a new album titled Chaos in Bloom.
When do Goo Goo Dolls 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are for VIP packages, Artist, and fan club members begin December 6. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Goo Goo Dolls presale password is GGDOAR2023. The O.A.R. presale password is CLOUDS. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Goo Goo Dolls All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 31
Stir Lounge & Mezzanine inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Niagara Falls, NY
Apr 26
to
Apr 29
Moon Palace Cancun
Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Jul 24
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Jul 26
Mizner Park Amphitheater
Boca Raton, FL
Jul 27
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Jul 29
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
Albertville, AL
Jul 30
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 1
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Aug 2
White Oak Amphitheatre
Greensboro, NC
Aug 4
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 5
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 6
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 8
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 9
Musikfest Grounds
Bethlehem, PA
Aug 11
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 12
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 13
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 15
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 16
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 18
PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 19
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 20
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 22
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 23
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 25
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Aug 26
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 27
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Aug 30
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 31
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Sep 4
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Sep 6
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Sep 7
Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Highland, CA
