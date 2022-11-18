Goose Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Up-and-coming jamband stars Goose have added 2023 tour dates — four concerts from March 8 to 12 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The band is currently on the road, opening for the Trey Anastasio Band. They have two more shows upcoming this weekend in New York and Pennsylvania. In December, Goose will do two-night runs in Colorado and Ohio.

When do Goose 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Goose on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Goose released a collection of songs titled Undecided EP. According to a post on the band's social media, "This EP is a collection of 4 songs that we have had in our live rotation and recorded during our Dripfield sessions, we hope you enjoy!" For more, check out the Goose Zumic artist page.