Goose Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Opening for TAB, headlining shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 18, 2022

Up-and-coming jamband stars Goose have added 2023 tour dates — four concerts from March 8 to 12 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The band is currently on the road, opening for the Trey Anastasio Band. They have two more shows upcoming this weekend in New York and Pennsylvania. In December, Goose will do two-night runs in Colorado and Ohio.

Goose Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 8
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 9
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 10
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 11
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 12
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Goose All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 19
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Dec 16
Goose
Goose at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Dec 17
Goose
Goose at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Dec 30
Goose
Goose at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 31
Goose
Goose at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 2
to
Mar 5
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival at Sunshine Grove
Sunshine Grove Okeechobee, FL
Jul 26
to
Jul 30
FloydFest
FloydFest at Floydfest Grounds
Floydfest Grounds Check, VA
When do Goose 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Goose on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

This week, Goose released a collection of songs titled Undecided EP. According to a post on the band's social media, "This EP is a collection of 4 songs that we have had in our live rotation and recorded during our Dripfield sessions, we hope you enjoy!" For more, check out the Goose Zumic artist page.

