Goose Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming jamband stars Goose have added 2023 tour dates.

In December, Goose will do multiple night runs in Colorado and Ohio. After a couple of festival performances in early 2023, Goose will host a five-night run at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. The newly announced spring shows are set from late March into late April.

When do Goose 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. A ticket lottery is currently open and will close on December 7 at 5PM ET. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin December 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TUMBLE. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Goose All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Goose on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Goose released a collection of songs titled Undecided EP. According to a post on the band's social media, "This EP is a collection of 4 songs that we have had in our live rotation and recorded during our Dripfield sessions, we hope you enjoy!" For more, check out the Goose Zumic artist page.