View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Goose Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2022

Up-and-coming jamband stars Goose have added 2023 tour dates.

In December, Goose will do multiple night runs in Colorado and Ohio. After a couple of festival performances in early 2023, Goose will host a five-night run at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. The newly announced spring shows are set from late March into late April.

When do Goose 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. A ticket lottery is currently open and will close on December 7 at 5PM ET. Presales for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin December 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TUMBLE. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Goose Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 8
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 9
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 10
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 11
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 12
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Goose All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 16
Goose
Goose at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Dec 17
Goose
Goose at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Dec 18
Goose
Goose at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Dec 30
Goose
Goose at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Dec 31
Goose
Goose at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jan 14
to
Jan 17
Playing In The Sand
Playing In The Sand at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Mar 2
to
Mar 5
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival at Sunshine Grove
Sunshine Grove Okeechobee, FL
Mar 8
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 9
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 10
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 11
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 12
Goose
Goose at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 23
Goose
Goose at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Mar 24
Goose
Goose at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 25
Goose
Goose at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 26
Goose
Goose at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 31
Goose
Goose at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 1
Goose
Goose at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 2
Goose
Goose at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 13
Goose
Goose at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 14
Goose
Goose at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 15
Goose
Goose at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 16
Goose
Goose at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Apr 18
Goose
Goose at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Apr 19
Goose
Goose at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Apr 21
Goose
Goose at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Apr 22
Goose
Goose at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 23
Goose
Goose at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 25
Goose
Goose at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Apr 27
Goose
Goose at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 28
Goose
Goose at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 29
Goose
Goose at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Jun 22
to
Jun 25
Electric Forest Festival
Electric Forest Festival at Sherwood Forest
Sherwood Forest Davison, MI
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Resonance Music & Arts Festival
Resonance Music & Arts Festival at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park
Nelson Ledges Quarry Park Garrettsville, OH
Jul 26
to
Jul 30
FloydFest
FloydFest at Floydfest Grounds
Floydfest Grounds Check, VA

We recommend following Goose on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Goose released a collection of songs titled Undecided EP. According to a post on the band's social media, "This EP is a collection of 4 songs that we have had in our live rotation and recorded during our Dripfield sessions, we hope you enjoy!" For more, check out the Goose Zumic artist page.

2
753
artists
Goose
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Goose
Goose
Mar
8
Goose
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
9
Goose
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
10
Goose
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
11
Goose
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
12
Goose
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 16, 2022
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Goose Trey Anastasio Band
2
1155
image for article Goose Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 20, 2022
Goose Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Goose
2
1579
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart