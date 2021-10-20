Goose Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming jamband outfit Goose has added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

At this time, over 40 concerts are scheduled into next year. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, with multiple performances in Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Philadelphia now on their schedule. The band gets back on the road later this month, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. Also of note, Goose plan to ring in 2022 with a two-night NYE run headlining the Riviera Theatre in Chicago.

When do Goose 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin October 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SOREADY. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your groove on with the Connecticut based band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Goose All Tour Dates and Tickets

