View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Goose Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Expanded winter tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 20, 2021

Up-and-coming jamband outfit Goose has added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

At this time, over 40 concerts are scheduled into next year. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, with multiple performances in Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Philadelphia now on their schedule. The band gets back on the road later this month, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. Also of note, Goose plan to ring in 2022 with a two-night NYE run headlining the Riviera Theatre in Chicago.

When do Goose 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin October 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is SOREADY. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your groove on with the Connecticut based band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Goose All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 28
Goose
Goose at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 28
Goose
Goose at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 29
Goose
Goose at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 29
Goose
Goose at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 30
Goose
Goose at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 30
Goose
Goose at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 31
Goose
Goose at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 31
Goose
Goose at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Nov 6
Goose
Goose at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Nov 6
Goose
Goose at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Nov 7
Goose
Goose at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Nov 7
Goose
Goose at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Nov 9
Goose
Goose at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Nov 9
Goose
Goose at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Nov 10
Goose
Goose at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 11
Goose
Goose at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Nov 12
Goose
Goose at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Nov 13
Goose
Goose at The HiFi - Dallas
The HiFi - Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 16
Goose
Goose at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 16
Goose
Goose at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 17
Goose
Goose at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Nov 17
Goose
Goose at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Nov 21
Goose
Goose at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 21
Goose
Goose at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 22
Goose
Goose at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 22
Goose
Goose at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Dec 18
Goose
Goose at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Dec 18
Goose
Goose at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Dec 30
Goose
Goose at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 31
Goose
Goose at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 31
Goose
Goose at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jan 26
Goose
Goose at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jan 27
Goose
Goose at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 28
Goose
Goose at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jan 28
Goose
Goose at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jan 29
Goose
Goose at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jan 29
Goose
Goose at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jan 30
Goose
Goose at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jan 30
Goose
Goose at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Feb 2
Goose
Goose at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Feb 3
Goose
Goose at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 3
Goose
Goose at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 4
Goose
Goose at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 4
Goose
Goose at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 5
Goose
Goose at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 5
Goose
Goose at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 7
Goose
Goose at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Feb 9
Goose
Goose at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 10
Goose
Goose at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 11
Goose
Goose at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 12
Goose
Goose at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 1
Goose
Goose at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 2
Goose
Goose at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 3
Goose
Goose at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 4
Goose
Goose at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Goose
Goose at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 7
Goose
Goose at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Mar 9
Goose
Goose at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Mar 10
Goose
Goose at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 11
Goose
Goose at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 12
Goose
Goose at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 29
to
May 1
Sweetwater 420 Fest
Sweetwater 420 Fest at Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park Atlanta, GA
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Levitate Music Festival
Levitate Music Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA

We recommend following Goose on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Goose Zumic artist page.

2
156
artists
Goose
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Goose
Goose
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart