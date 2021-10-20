Goose Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming jamband outfit Goose has added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.
At this time, over 40 concerts are scheduled into next year. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, with multiple performances in Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Philadelphia now on their schedule. The band gets back on the road later this month, making stops at mid-sized venues across America. Also of note, Goose plan to ring in 2022 with a two-night NYE run headlining the Riviera Theatre in Chicago.
When do Goose 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin October 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is SOREADY. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your groove on with the Connecticut based band, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Goose All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 28
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Oct 29
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Nov 9
Republic NOLA
New Orleans, LA
Nov 10
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Nov 13
The HiFi - Dallas
Dallas, TX
Nov 16
Tower Theatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 17
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Nov 21
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Nov 22
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Dec 18
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Dec 30
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Dec 31
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jan 26
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Jan 27
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Jan 28
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jan 29
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Jan 30
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Feb 2
Midtown Music Hall
Bend, OR
Feb 3
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Feb 4
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Feb 5
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Feb 7
The Elm Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
Feb 9
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Feb 11
Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Louisville, KY
Mar 1
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Mar 2
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Mar 3
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Mar 4
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Mar 5
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Mar 7
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
Mar 9
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Mar 10
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Mar 11
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 12
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 29
to
May 1
Centennial Olympic Park
Atlanta, GA
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield, MA
