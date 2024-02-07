View all results for 'alt'
Goose Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New drummer, new album, summer tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2024

This week, Connecticut band Goose announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates.

The new summer shows are planned in June at amphitheaters across the United States. Goose will play multiple nights in Missouri, Colorado, Georgia, Maine, and New York. These concerts are in addition to festival performances in Illinois and New Hampshire.

In related news, Goose announced that Cotter Ellis is joining the band as one of their two drummers (replacing co-founder Ben Atkind, who parted from the group in 2023). Yesterday, they released a new album called Ted Tapes 2024 that they described as, "Improvisational moments from early sessions with Cotter."

When do Goose 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for TED VIP Experience. Artist lottery requests are currently open and will close on February 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Goose Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 29
Goose at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Goose All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 24
to
May 26
Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL
Jun 4
Goose at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jun 5
Goose at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jun 7
Goose at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jun 8
Goose at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jun 10
Goose at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Jun 11
Goose at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Jun 12
Goose at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 14
to
Jun 15
Northlands Music & Arts Festival at Cheshire Fairgrounds
Cheshire Fairgrounds Swanzey, NH
Jun 15
Goose at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Jun 16
Goose at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 18
Goose at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 20
Goose at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 21
Goose at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 22
Goose at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jun 23
Goose at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
Goose at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jun 26
Goose at Thompson's Point Parking
Thompson's Point Parking Portland, ME
Jun 28
Goose at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 29
Goose at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 30
Goose at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT

For the most up-to-date information, follow Goose on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Goose Zumic artist page. Also, be sure to check out the very cool 32-minute video they shared officially introducing Cotter Ellis that includes chill downtime and sick jamming.

