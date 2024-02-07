Goose Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Connecticut band Goose announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates.

The new summer shows are planned in June at amphitheaters across the United States. Goose will play multiple nights in Missouri, Colorado, Georgia, Maine, and New York. These concerts are in addition to festival performances in Illinois and New Hampshire.

In related news, Goose announced that Cotter Ellis is joining the band as one of their two drummers (replacing co-founder Ben Atkind, who parted from the group in 2023). Yesterday, they released a new album called Ted Tapes 2024 that they described as, "Improvisational moments from early sessions with Cotter."

When do Goose 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales are currently underway for TED VIP Experience. Artist lottery requests are currently open and will close on February 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Goose on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Goose Zumic artist page. Also, be sure to check out the very cool 32-minute video they shared officially introducing Cotter Ellis that includes chill downtime and sick jamming.