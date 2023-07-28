View all results for 'alt'
Gorgon City Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

30+ shows in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 28, 2023

Electronic music duo Gorgon City have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Salvation.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues in Europe and North America from September into December. Before the new shows, Gorgon City have headlining sets and festival performances during the summer months.

Gorgon City All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 31
Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City, Danny Howard, and Greta Levska at Amnesia Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Ibiza, PM, Spain
Aug 5
to
Aug 6
Hard Summer Music Festival at LA Memorial Coliseum
LA Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
Aug 6
Gorgon City at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Aug 11
Gorgon City, Simon Doty, and Paskal Daze at New City Gas
New City Gas Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Elements Music & Arts Festival at Woodlands Outside of Pocono Raceway
Woodlands Outside of Pocono Raceway Long Pond, PA
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Deep Tropics | Music Art & Style Festival at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Nashville, TN
Aug 19
Gorgon City, Adam Ten, Bontan, and Thunderpony at Club Space Miami
Club Space Miami Miami, FL
Aug 21
Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City, Danny Howard, and Greta Levska at Amnesia Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Ibiza, PM, Spain
Aug 28
Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City, and Danny Howard at Amnesia Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Ibiza, PM, Spain
Sep 4
Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City, and Danny Howard at Amnesia Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Ibiza, PM, Spain
Sep 8
Gorgon City at B17
B17 Poznań, Wielkopolskie, Poland
Sep 9
Gorgon City at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Sep 11
Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City, Danny Howard, and Greta Levska at Amnesia Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Ibiza, PM, Spain
Sep 18
Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City, Danny Howard, and Greta Levska at Amnesia Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Ibiza, PM, Spain
Sep 25
Sonny Fodera, Gorgon City, Danny Howard, and Greta Levska at Amnesia Ibiza
Amnesia Ibiza Ibiza, PM, Spain
Oct 6
Gorgon City at The Warehouse Project
The Warehouse Project Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Gorgon City at Propyard
Propyard Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Gorgon City and Eden Prince at The Drumsheds
The Drumsheds London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Gorgon City at Chicago Social Club B.V.
Chicago Social Club B.V. Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 26
Gorgon City at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 27
Gorgon City at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 28
Gorgon City at The Ave Live
The Ave Live Philadelphia, PA
Oct 31
Gorgon City and Colyn at The Concourse Project
The Concourse Project Austin, TX
Nov 10
Gorgon City at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
Nov 11
Gorgon City at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 17
Gorgon City, Drama, Adam Ten, and Mita Gami at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Nov 18
Gorgon City at Factory 93
Factory 93 Los Angeles, CA
Nov 24
Gorgon City at INPUT High Fidelity Dance Club
INPUT High Fidelity Dance Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Dec 1
Gorgon City at LAB the CLUB
LAB the CLUB Madrid, MD, Spain
Dec 2
Gorgon City at Watergate
Watergate Berlin, BE, Germany
Dec 8
Gorgon City at Centre Point
Centre Point Dublin, Ireland
Dec 9
Gorgon City at Centre Point
Centre Point Dublin, Ireland
When do Gorgon City 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gorgon City on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gorgon City's Zumic artist page.

artists
Gorgon City
genres
Electronic House
