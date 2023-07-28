Gorgon City Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Electronic music duo Gorgon City have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Salvation.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues in Europe and North America from September into December. Before the new shows, Gorgon City have headlining sets and festival performances during the summer months.

Gorgon City All Tour Dates and Tickets

Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

