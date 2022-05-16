View all results for 'alt'
Gorillaz Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American concerts, festivals around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2022

Gearing up to release a new album later this year, Gorillaz have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. This will be the group's first extensive time on the road since 2018 for The Now Now Tour.

The newly planned North American tour is set in September and October at large-scale venues with opening acts EarthGang or Jungle on select dates. According to a press release, "The world’s most successful virtual act will once again be brought to life by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band — aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers." No word on when the album will be released, but the title is slated to be The Static Channel.

Before the American tour, Gorillaz have previously booked festivals in Brazil, Europe, and Australia, in addition to a few arena shows down under.

When do Gorillaz 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gorillaz All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 21
to
May 22
MITA Festival
MITA Festival at Jockey Club Brasileiro
Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Jun 2
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 2
to
Jun 5
We Love Green
We Love Green at Bois de Vincennes
Bois de Vincennes Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 18
to
Jul 17
U-Park Festival
U-Park Festival at Sky Family Park
Postponed
Sky Family Park Kyiv, Ukraine
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole at Broeckhuys
Broeckhuys Beuningen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 8
to
Jul 16
Park Live Festival
Park Live Festival at Luzhniki Stadium
Postponed
Luzhniki Stadium Russia
Jul 10
to
Jul 17
U Park Festival
U Park Festival at Sky Family Park
Postponed
Sky Family Park Kyiv, Ukraine
Jul 13
to
Jul 17
Electric Castle Festival 2022
Electric Castle Festival 2022 at Bonţida Bánffy Castle
Bonţida Bánffy Castle Bonțida, CJ, Romania
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Splendour in the Grass Festival
Splendour in the Grass Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 24
Gorillaz
Gorillaz at John Cain Arena
John Cain Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 26
Gorillaz
Gorillaz at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Jul 28
Gorillaz
Gorillaz at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Aug 3
to
Aug 7
Smukfest
Smukfest at Smukfest
Smukfest Skanderborg, Denmark
Aug 9
to
Aug 13
Øyafestivalen
Øyafestivalen at Oslo, Norway
Oslo, Norway
Aug 12
to
Aug 14
Flow Festival
Flow Festival at Suvilahti Parraukatu
Suvilahti Parraukatu Helsinki, Finland
Aug 19
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 11
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 12
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 14
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Life Is Beautiful Festival
Life Is Beautiful Festival Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 21
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 23
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 26
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Sep 28
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 30
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 1
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 3
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 5
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 6
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 8
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 11
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 12
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Oct 14
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 17
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Oct 19
Gorillaz and EarthGang
Gorillaz and EarthGang at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 21
Gorillaz and Jungle
Gorillaz and Jungle at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Oct 23
Gorillaz and Jungle
Gorillaz and Jungle at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL

We recommend following Gorillaz on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Gorillaz Zumic artist page.

artists
Gorillaz
genres
Hip Hop Pop Trip Hop
