Gorillaz Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Gearing up to release a new album later this year, Gorillaz have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates. This will be the group's first extensive time on the road since 2018 for The Now Now Tour.

The newly planned North American tour is set in September and October at large-scale venues with opening acts EarthGang or Jungle on select dates. According to a press release, "The world’s most successful virtual act will once again be brought to life by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece Gorillaz live band — aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers." No word on when the album will be released, but the title is slated to be The Static Channel.

Before the American tour, Gorillaz have previously booked festivals in Brazil, Europe, and Australia, in addition to a few arena shows down under.

When do Gorillaz 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin May 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

