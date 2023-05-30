Gorillaz Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Gorillaz have announced 2023 tour dates. The opening acts for the new dates will be Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf.

Billed as The Getaway, four new September stadium concerts are planned in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston. These shows will be in conjunction with the Gorillaz newest album, Cracker Island, released in February.

When do Gorillaz 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 2. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation and LN Mobile App. begin May 31. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gorillaz All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gorillaz on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Gorillaz Zumic artist page.