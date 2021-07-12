View all results for 'alt'
Gov't Mule Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on board
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 12, 2021

This week, Gov't Mule added two shows to their 2021 tour schedule with opening act Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. If you're looking for psychedelic rock jams and authentic New Orleans funk, these are shows you won't want to miss!

The newly announced dates are scheduled on September 4 in Rochester, New York, and September 16 in Columbia, South Carolina. The bands are also paired up for shows in Utah, Colorado, and South Carolina. In September, Gov't Mule will hop on board Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

When do Gov't Mule 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales for Gov't Mule fan club begin July 13. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gov't Mule All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival at Whispering Pines
Whispering Pines Eau Claire, WI
Aug 25
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 27
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Aug 28
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Sep 3
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Freeman Arts Pavilion
Freeman Arts Pavilion Selbyville, DE
Sep 4
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Live at MLK
Live at MLK Rochester, NY
Sep 10
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Sep 11
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 16
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue at Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center
Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center Cayce, SC
Sep 17
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 18
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 19
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Gov't Mule, and more at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 24
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, and more at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Lockn' Music Festival
Lockn' Music Festival at Infinity Downs Farm
Infinity Downs Farm Arrington, VA
Oct 15
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 16
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 23
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 24
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule, Lucinda Williams, and more at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jan 16
to
Jan 20
Island Exodus 12
Island Exodus 12 at Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay
Jewel Paradise Cove Runaway Bay Runaway Bay, St. Ann, Jamaica

We recommend following Gov't Mule on social media and signing up for Gov't Mule's free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Gov't Mule, check out their Zumic artist page.

