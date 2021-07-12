Gov't Mule Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Gov't Mule added two shows to their 2021 tour schedule with opening act Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. If you're looking for psychedelic rock jams and authentic New Orleans funk, these are shows you won't want to miss!

The newly announced dates are scheduled on September 4 in Rochester, New York, and September 16 in Columbia, South Carolina. The bands are also paired up for shows in Utah, Colorado, and South Carolina. In September, Gov't Mule will hop on board Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival.

When do Gov't Mule 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Presales for Gov't Mule fan club begin July 13. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

