Gov't Mule Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Gov't Mule added more shows to their 2022 tour schedule. In related news, Warren Haynes suffered an injury while on a recent vacation that will force Gov't Mule to postpone their Spring tour dates up to April 30, according to a post on the band's website. The hard-touring jamband currently have 25 concerts on their schedule.
The newly announced American shows are set in June. That will be followed by a European tour beginning in July. Rounding out the summer, Warren and the boys will be hopping on board Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival in addition to a handful of other festival performances. According to a press release, more shows will be announced at a later time.
When do Gov't Mule 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password for the June 11 show is HIDINGPLACE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Gov't Mule Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 8
Postponed
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Apr 9
Postponed
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Gov't Mule All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 6
Postponed
Landmark Theatre
Syracuse, NY
Apr 7
Postponed
Palace Theatre Albany
Albany, NY
Apr 8
Postponed
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Apr 9
Postponed
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Apr 11
Postponed
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 11
Cancelled
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 13
Postponed
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Apr 14
Postponed
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 15
Postponed
Warner Theatre - PA
Erie, PA
Apr 16
Postponed
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 17
Postponed
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 19
Postponed
Clyde Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 21
Postponed
Soundstage at Graceland
Memphis, TN
Apr 22
Postponed
The Hall
Little Rock, AR
Apr 23
Postponed
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Apr 25
Postponed
The Jones Assembly
Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 27
Postponed
Saenger Theatre Mobile
Mobile, AL
Apr 29
Postponed
Mardi Gras World
New Orleans, LA
Apr 30
Postponed
Druid City Music Hall
Tuscaloosa, AL
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Ross's Landing
Chattanooga, TN
Jun 3
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Jun 7
Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
Jefferson City, MO
Jun 10
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Vail, CO
Jun 11
Taos Mesa Brewing
El Prado, NM
Jun 14
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Jun 17
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Jun 18
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Rendezvous Event Center
Winter Park, CO
Jul 9
Piazza Duomo
Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Jul 10
Istituto Salesiano San Bernardino
Chiari, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 11
Ruine Honberg
Tuttlingen, BW, Germany
Jul 12
Kaufleuten
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jul 16
Parksnäckan
Valsätraleden, Uppsala län, Sweden
Jul 18
Alexandraparken
Molde, Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Jul 20
Batschkapp
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jul 21
Paradiso
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 22
Kulturbastion
Torgau, Germany
Jul 23
Zeltspektakel
Winterbach, BW, Germany
Jul 29
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 30
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 31
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 20
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Telluride Town Park
Telluride, CO
For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.
We recommend following Gov't Mule on social media and signing up for Gov't Mule's free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more music, news, and tour information about Gov't Mule, check out their Zumic artist page.