View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Gov't Mule Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringin' the jams to America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 30, 2022

This week, Gov't Mule added more shows to their 2022 tour schedule. In related news, Warren Haynes suffered an injury while on a recent vacation that will force Gov't Mule to postpone their Spring tour dates up to April 30, according to a post on the band's website. The hard-touring jamband currently have 25 concerts on their schedule.

The newly announced American shows are set in June. That will be followed by a European tour beginning in July. Rounding out the summer, Warren and the boys will be hopping on board Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival in addition to a handful of other festival performances. According to a press release, more shows will be announced at a later time.

When do Gov't Mule 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password for the June 11 show is HIDINGPLACE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gov't Mule Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 8
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Beacon Theatre
Postponed
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 9
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Beacon Theatre
Postponed
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Gov't Mule All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Landmark Theatre
Postponed
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Apr 7
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Palace Theatre Albany
Postponed
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Apr 8
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Beacon Theatre
Postponed
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 9
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Beacon Theatre
Postponed
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 11
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Roxian Theatre
Postponed
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 11
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Roxian Theatre
Cancelled
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 13
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Postponed
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Apr 14
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at The Met - Philadelphia
Postponed
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 15
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Warner Theatre - PA
Postponed
Warner Theatre - PA Erie, PA
Apr 16
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Riviera Theatre
Postponed
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 17
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Postponed
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 19
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Clyde Theatre
Postponed
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 21
Gov't Mule and Jake Shimabukuro
Gov't Mule and Jake Shimabukuro at Soundstage at Graceland
Postponed
Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN
Apr 22
Gov't Mule and Jake Shimabukuro
Gov't Mule and Jake Shimabukuro at The Hall
Postponed
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Apr 23
Gov't Mule and Jake Shimabukuro
Gov't Mule and Jake Shimabukuro at The Pageant
Postponed
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 25
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at The Jones Assembly
Postponed
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 27
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Postponed
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Apr 29
Gov't Mule, Robert Randolph Band, and Samantha Fish
Gov't Mule, Robert Randolph Band, and Samantha Fish at Mardi Gras World
Postponed
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA
Apr 30
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Druid City Music Hall
Postponed
Druid City Music Hall Tuscaloosa, AL
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Riverbend Festival
Riverbend Festival at Ross's Landing
Ross's Landing Chattanooga, TN
Jun 3
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Jun 7
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater
Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater Jefferson City, MO
Jun 10
Gov't Mule and Grace Potter
Gov't Mule and Grace Potter at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Jun 11
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Taos Mesa Brewing
Taos Mesa Brewing El Prado, NM
Jun 14
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jun 17
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jun 18
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Blues From The Top Music Festival
Blues From The Top Music Festival at Rendezvous Event Center
Rendezvous Event Center Winter Park, CO
Jul 9
Pistoia Blues Festival - Gov't Mule
Pistoia Blues Festival - Gov't Mule at Piazza Duomo
Piazza Duomo Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Jul 10
Chiari Blues Festival - Gov't Mule
Chiari Blues Festival - Gov't Mule at Istituto Salesiano San Bernardino
Istituto Salesiano San Bernardino Chiari, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 11
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Ruine Honberg
Ruine Honberg Tuttlingen, BW, Germany
Jul 12
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jul 16
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Parksnäckan
Parksnäckan Valsätraleden, Uppsala län, Sweden
Jul 17
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Jul 18
Molde International Jazz Festival - Gov't Mule and Soft City
Molde International Jazz Festival - Gov't Mule and Soft City at Alexandraparken
Alexandraparken Molde, Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Jul 20
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Jul 21
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 22
Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule at Kulturbastion
Kulturbastion Torgau, Germany
Jul 23
Gov't Mule, Walter Trout, and King King
Gov't Mule, Walter Trout, and King King at Zeltspektakel
Zeltspektakel Winterbach, BW, Germany
Jul 29
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 30
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 31
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe
Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, and Larkin Poe at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 20
Turnpike Troubadours, Gov't Mule, Muscadine Bloodline, and Morgan Wade
Turnpike Troubadours, Gov't Mule, Muscadine Bloodline, and Morgan Wade at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Gov't Mule on social media and signing up for Gov't Mule's free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Gov't Mule, check out their Zumic artist page.

2
158
artists
Gov't Mule
genres
Blues Rock Hard Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Gov't Mule
Gov't Mule
Apr
8
Gov't Mule
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr
9
Gov't Mule
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Gov't Mule Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 12, 2021
Gov't Mule Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Blues Rock Hard Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Gov't Mule
2
771
image for article Gov't Mule Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 3, 2019
Gov't Mule Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Blues Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Gov't Mule The Allman Betts Band The Record Company Warren Haynes
3
2638
image for article "Broke Down On The Brazos" - Gov't Mule at Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on Apr 28, 2018 [YouTube Live Audio]
June 6, 2019
"Broke Down On The Brazos"
Gov't Mule (YouTube)
Music Blues Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock Gov't Mule Warren Haynes Live Performance (Audio)
2
965
Back to top
seating chart