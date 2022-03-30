Gov't Mule Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Gov't Mule added more shows to their 2022 tour schedule. In related news, Warren Haynes suffered an injury while on a recent vacation that will force Gov't Mule to postpone their Spring tour dates up to April 30, according to a post on the band's website. The hard-touring jamband currently have 25 concerts on their schedule.

The newly announced American shows are set in June. That will be followed by a European tour beginning in July. Rounding out the summer, Warren and the boys will be hopping on board Willie Nelson's traveling Outlaw Music Festival in addition to a handful of other festival performances. According to a press release, more shows will be announced at a later time.

When do Gov't Mule 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password for the June 11 show is HIDINGPLACE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

