Gov't Mule Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Gov't Mule announced 2023 tour dates.

The new spring shows are planned in May with headlining shows in Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. The opening act for the New Orleans show will be George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners. Gov't Mule also have festival performances at Beale Street and Echoland.

When do Gov't Mule 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gov't Mule All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Gov't Mule on social media and signing up for Gov't Mule's free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Gov't Mule, check out their Zumic artist page.