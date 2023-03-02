View all results for 'alt'
Gov't Mule Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Letting their soulshine in 2023
Published March 2, 2023

This week, Gov't Mule announced 2023 tour dates.

The new spring shows are planned in May with headlining shows in Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. The opening act for the New Orleans show will be George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners. Gov't Mule also have festival performances at Beale Street and Echoland.

When do Gov't Mule 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gov't Mule All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
Gov't Mule and George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Orpheum Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 5
to
May 7
Beale Street Music Festival
Tom Lee Park Memphis, TN
Tom Lee Park Memphis, TN
May 7
Gov't Mule
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
May 9
Gov't Mule
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
May 11
Gov't Mule
Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY
Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY
May 11
to
May 13
Echoland Music Festival
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
May 12
Gov't Mule
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 14
Gov't Mule
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
May 16
Gov't Mule
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
May 18
Gov't Mule
The Miller Theatre Augusta, GA
The Miller Theatre Augusta, GA
May 19
Gov't Mule
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
May 20
Gov't Mule
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Salvage Station Asheville, NC

Gov't Mule
