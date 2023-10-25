Grace Potter Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Grace Potter has added winter tour dates.
In conjunction with her most recent album, Mother Road, the powerhouse artist scheduled new concerts in January and February of 2024 across North America. Next month, Grace returns to touring with concerts and festival performances.
Grace Potter All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 2
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Nov 3
The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts
Carmel, IN
Nov 4
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Nov 5
Harvester Performance Center
Rocky Mount, VA
Nov 9
Clyde Theatre
Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 9
to
Nov 12
Kelsey Hutchinson Founders Park
Highlands, NC
Nov 10
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 15
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Nov 16
The Walker Theatre
Chattanooga, TN
Nov 17
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Dec 6
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Dec 8
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Jan 12
to
Jan 15
Santa Rosa Beach
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Jan 18
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Jan 19
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Jan 20
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Jan 24
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Jan 25
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Red Bank, NJ
Feb 1
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Feb 2
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 9
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Feb 16
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Feb 17
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Feb 23
Vilar Center For The Arts
Beaver Creek, CO
Feb 24
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 20
to
Apr 27
Riverfront Park
North Charleston, SC
May 9
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 26
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 1
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 2
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Aug 21
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Aug 22
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Oct 16
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 20
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 22
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
When do Grace Potter 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 27. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Grace Potter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
