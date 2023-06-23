Grace Potter Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Grace Potter has added 2023 fall tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Mother Road.

The newly planned concerts are set from September into November at venues mostly on the East Coast. The opening act on select dates will be Devon Gilfillian. In the summer months, Grace has headlining shows and festival performances in Missouri, Colorado, and North Carolina.

Mother Road is scheduled for release on August 18. Listen to the new songs "Good Time" and the title track.

When do Grace Potter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Grace Potter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

