Grace Potter Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Mother Road' tour; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2023

Grace Potter has added 2023 fall tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Mother Road.

The newly planned concerts are set from September into November at venues mostly on the East Coast. The opening act on select dates will be Devon Gilfillian. In the summer months, Grace has headlining shows and festival performances in Missouri, Colorado, and North Carolina.

Mother Road is scheduled for release on August 18. Listen to the new songs "Good Time" and the title track.

Grace Potter Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 23
Grace Potter at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Grace Potter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Pig & Whiskey at Schlafly Bottleworks
Schlafly Bottleworks St. Louis, MO
Aug 3
Grace Potter, Band of Heathens, Andy Frasco, and The U.N. at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Aug 12
Grace Potter and Morgan Wade at Beech Mountain Resort
Beech Mountain Resort Beech Mountain, NC
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Jazz Aspen Snowmass at Snowmass Village At Town Park
Snowmass Village At Town Park Snowmass Village, CO
Sep 7
Grace Potter at Collins Center for the Arts
Collins Center for the Arts Orono, ME
Sep 8
Grace Potter at Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Veterans Memorial Auditorium Providence, RI
Sep 9
Grace Potter at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Sep 10
Grace Potter at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
Sep 14
Grace Potter at Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre Concord, NH
Sep 15
Grace Potter and Devon Gilfillian at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Sep 16
Grace Potter and Devon Gilfillian at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Sep 17
Grace Potter at The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
The Egg Center for the Performing Arts Albany, NY
Sep 22
Grace Potter at Stony Creek Brewery
Stony Creek Brewery Branford, CT
Sep 24
Grace Potter at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Sep 27
Grace Potter at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Sep 29
Grace Potter at Maymont Park
Maymont Park Richmond, VA
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Sep 30
Grace Potter at South Side Stage
South Side Stage Harrisburg, PA
Oct 4
Grace Potter at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Oct 5
Grace Potter at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Oct 6
Grace Potter at Hoyt Sherman Place
Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines, IA
Oct 7
Grace Potter at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 9
to
Nov 12
Highlands Food & Wine Festival at Kelsey Hutchinson Founders Park
Kelsey Hutchinson Founders Park Highlands, NC
Nov 17
Grace Potter at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
Grace Potter at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Mar 18
to
Mar 23
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea at Miami, FL
Miami, FL Miami, FL
When do Grace Potter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Grace Potter on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Grace Potter's Zumic artist page.

Grace Potter
Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
Grace Potter
