Green Day Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Stadium tour in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 2, 2023
Photo credit: Emmie America

Green Day announced 2024 tour dates. For these concerts, Green Day will be celebrating the anniversaries of their albums Dookie (1994) and American Idiot (2004) in addition to launching their next album, Saviors.

Scheduled at large-scale stadiums and arenas across North America and Europe from May into September, the tour has an impressive collection of supporting bands. The USA shows will include opening performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and / or The Linda Lindas. The European openers include Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and / or Maid of Ace.

When do Green Day 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin November 7. Green Day mailing list, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Green Day Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 5
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY

Green Day All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 4
Green Day at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
May 30
to
Jun 1
O Son do Camino at Monte Do Gozo
Monte Do Gozo Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jun 1
Road to Rio Babel at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jun 5
Green Day and The Interrupters at LDLC Arena
LDLC Arena Décines-Charpieu, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 10
Green Day and Donots at Waldbühne
Waldbühne Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 11
Green Day and Donots at Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld
Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 13
to
Jun 15
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 16
I Days: Green Day and Nothing But Thieves at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 18
Green Day and The Interrupters at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 19
Green Day, The Hives, and The Interrupters at GelreDome
GelreDome Arnhem, Netherlands
Jun 21
Green Day, Nothing But Thieves, and Maid of Ace at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Green Day, Nothing But Thieves, and Maid of Ace at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29
Green Day, Nothing But Thieves, and Maid of Ace at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 29
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Aug 1
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Aug 7
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 9
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 13
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 15
Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 17
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 20
Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 22
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at American Family Field
American Family Field Milwaukee, WI
Aug 26
Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 28
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 30
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at GEODIS Park
GEODIS Park Nashville, TN
Sep 1
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 4
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Sep 7
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Coors Field
Coors Field Denver, CO
Sep 10
Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 11
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Globe Life Field
Globe Life Field Arlington, TX
Sep 14
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Sep 18
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Sep 20
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Oracle Park
Oracle Park San Francisco, CA
Sep 23
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA
Sep 25
Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas at Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field)
Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field) Portland, OR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Green Day on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Saviors is scheduled for release on January 19. Watch the music video for the new song "Look Me, No Brains!" For more, check out Green Day's Zumic artist page.

