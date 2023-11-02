Green Day Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo credit: Emmie America

Green Day announced 2024 tour dates. For these concerts, Green Day will be celebrating the anniversaries of their albums Dookie (1994) and American Idiot (2004) in addition to launching their next album, Saviors.

Scheduled at large-scale stadiums and arenas across North America and Europe from May into September, the tour has an impressive collection of supporting bands. The USA shows will include opening performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and / or The Linda Lindas. The European openers include Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and / or Maid of Ace.

When do Green Day 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin November 7. Green Day mailing list, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Green Day on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Saviors is scheduled for release on January 19. Watch the music video for the new song "Look Me, No Brains!" For more, check out Green Day's Zumic artist page.