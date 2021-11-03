Greensky Bluegrass Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A couple of jam-oriented bluegrass groups have announced joint 2022 tour dates: Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters.

The newly announced shows are set from January into February at North American venues. Multiple nights are planned in Boston, Washington DC, and Atlanta. Each band have their own separate dates in addition to the tour together. Later this month, Greensky Bluegrass begin a tour on the West Coast before appearing at Mexico's String & Sol festival. Greensky will ring in 2022 with a New Years run at The Factory in Missouri.

Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Greensky Bluegrass 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin November 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

On January 21, 2022, Greensky plan to release a new album titled Stress Dreams. For more, check out Greensky Bluegrass' Zumic artist page.