Greensky Bluegrass Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jammin' shows with The Infamous Stringdusters
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2021

A couple of jam-oriented bluegrass groups have announced joint 2022 tour dates: Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters.

The newly announced shows are set from January into February at North American venues. Multiple nights are planned in Boston, Washington DC, and Atlanta. Each band have their own separate dates in addition to the tour together. Later this month, Greensky Bluegrass begin a tour on the West Coast before appearing at Mexico's String & Sol festival. Greensky will ring in 2022 with a New Years run at The Factory in Missouri.

Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Nov 12
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Nov 12
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 13
The Infamous Stringdusters and Boy Named Banjo
The Infamous Stringdusters and Boy Named Banjo at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Nov 13
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 14
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Nov 14
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Nov 16
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies at Mesa Theater
Mesa Theater Grand Junction, CO
Nov 17
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Nov 17
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Nov 18
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 18
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Nov 19
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Nov 19
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 20
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 20
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies
The Infamous Stringdusters and the Sweet Lillies at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Nov 26
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at State Theatre - Kalamazoo
State Theatre - Kalamazoo Kalamazoo, MI
Nov 27
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at State Theatre - Kalamazoo
State Theatre - Kalamazoo Kalamazoo, MI
Dec 9
to
Dec 13
Strings & Sol
Strings & Sol at Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun Resort
Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun Resort Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
Dec 30
The Infamous Stringdusters
The Infamous Stringdusters at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Dec 30
Greensky Bluegrass and The Mighty Pines
Greensky Bluegrass and The Mighty Pines at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Dec 31
The Infamous Stringdusters
The Infamous Stringdusters at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Dec 31
Greensky Bluegrass and Sam Bush
Greensky Bluegrass and Sam Bush at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jan 1
The Infamous Stringdusters
The Infamous Stringdusters at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jan 7
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jan 8
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jan 20
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jan 21
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 22
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jan 26
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts Burlington, VT
Jan 27
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jan 28
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jan 29
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Feb 2
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 3
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Feb 4
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Feb 5
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Feb 17
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Pavilion at Pan Am
The Pavilion at Pan Am Indianapolis, IN
Feb 18
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Feb 19
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Feb 20
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Feb 23
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 24
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 25
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Feb 26
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 18
to
Mar 19
Charleston Bluegrass Festival
Charleston Bluegrass Festival at Charleston Woodlands
Charleston Woodlands Charleston, SC
Mar 31
The Infamous Stringdusters
The Infamous Stringdusters at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Apr 1
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Dustbowl Revival
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Dustbowl Revival at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Apr 9
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Dustbowl Revival
The Infamous Stringdusters and The Dustbowl Revival at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Camp Greensky Music Festival
Camp Greensky Music Festival at Hoxeyville Festival Grounds
Hoxeyville Festival Grounds Wellston, MI
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022
The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022 at Black Oak Ranch
Black Oak Ranch Laytonville, CA
Jun 24
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at Pier 17
Rescheduled
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 25
Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Northwest String Summit
Northwest String Summit at Horning’s Hideout
Horning’s Hideout North Plains, OR
When do Greensky Bluegrass 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin November 4. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Greensky Bluegrass on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

On January 21, 2022, Greensky plan to release a new album titled Stress Dreams. For more, check out Greensky Bluegrass' Zumic artist page.

image for artist Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass
Jan
22
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jun
24
Greensky Bluegrass
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun
25
Greensky Bluegrass
Pier 17 New York, NY
image for artist The Infamous Stringdusters
The Infamous Stringdusters
Jan
22
Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
