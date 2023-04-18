Greta Van Fleet Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo credit: Neil Krug

Greta Van Fleet have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Starcatcher. The LP is scheduled for release on July 21.

The newly planned headlining concerts will begin with a North American leg from July into September with opening acts Kaleo or Surf Curse on select dates. The European leg is set in November and December and will include Mt. Joy or Black Honey opening on select shows. In September, Greta Van Fleet will open for two dates in Mexico on Metallica's tour.

When do Greta Van Fleet 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Medallion Token Holder members begin April 18. Electric Tomb members, Newsletter, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

