Tickets

Greta Van Fleet Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New album 'Starcatcher' in July, worldwide concerts
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 18, 2023
Photo credit: Neil Krug

Greta Van Fleet have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Starcatcher. The LP is scheduled for release on July 21.

The newly planned headlining concerts will begin with a North American leg from July into September with opening acts Kaleo or Surf Curse on select dates. The European leg is set in November and December and will include Mt. Joy or Black Honey opening on select shows. In September, Greta Van Fleet will open for two dates in Mexico on Metallica's tour.

When do Greta Van Fleet 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 21. Presales for Medallion Token Holder members begin April 18. Electric Tomb members, Newsletter, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Greta Van Fleet Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Greta Van Fleet All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 5
to
May 7
Beale Street Music Festival
Beale Street Music Festival at Tom Lee Park
Tom Lee Park Memphis, TN
Jul 24
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 27
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 28
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 31
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 2
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 4
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 5
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Aug 8
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 10
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 12
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo
Greta Van Fleet and Kaleo at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 3
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 6
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Sep 8
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Sep 11
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Sep 15
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 19
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Sep 23
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Nov 6
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 8
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 9
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 12
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at Vorst National/Forest National
Vorst National/Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 14
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 16
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 20
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy
Greta Van Fleet and Mt. Joy at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 26
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey at Forum Black Box
Forum Black Box Copenhagen, Denmark
Nov 28
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Nov 30
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Dec 3
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Dec 4
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Dec 6
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey
Greta Van Fleet and Black Honey at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
Sep 20
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Mammoth WVH at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Sep 27
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Mammoth WVH
Metallica, Greta Van Fleet, and Mammoth WVH at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Greta Van Fleet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new song "Meeting The Master" from the upcoming album. For concert tickets and more, check out Greta Van Fleet's Zumic artist page.

Photo credit: Neil Krug
artists
Greta Van Fleet
genres
Hard Rock Rock
image for artist Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet
Sep
12
Greta Van Fleet and Surf Curse
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
seating chart