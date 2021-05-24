Greta Van Fleet Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Greta Van Fleet have announced 2021 tour dates billed as Strange Horizons — a nod to the song "Caravel" from their 2021 album, The Battle at Garden's Gate.

Four shows are planned from August to October at large-scale venues in Tennessee, Connecticut, Illinois, and California. Greta Van Fleet shared on their social media that these are the only headlining gigs they will perform this year. They also have the Austin City Limits festival on their schedule.

On the headlining tour, the opening acts are a dynamite group of rock, blues, folk, and jazz artists. Shovels & Rope, Langhorne Slim, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and The Marcus King Band are each joining the ticket for one of the concerts. Check the ticket listings for the exact lineup and more information on the date you're interested in.

When do Greta Van Fleet 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Presales for Greta Van Fleet fan club begin May 25. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Greta Van Fleet All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Greta Van Fleet on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month the band released their second studio album, The Battle at Garden's Gate.

