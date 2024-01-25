Guided by Voices Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, indie rock veterans Guided by Voices announced 2024 tour dates. Thirteen new concerts are planned at North American venues from April into July.

The opening acts on select dates will be The Laughing Chimes, John P. Strohm, Wussy, The Gotobeds, Undersale, Kiwi Jr, Birthday Girl DC, Aeon Station, The Moles, Ratboys, and / or Disq.

When do Guided by Voices 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Guided by Voices on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

In related news, Robert Pollard has created a new band called Rip Van Winkle. They plan to release their debut album, The Grand Rapids, on February 23. Listen to the new song, "Prose Kaiser."

