View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Guided by Voices Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock veterans touring the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2024

This week, indie rock veterans Guided by Voices announced 2024 tour dates. Thirteen new concerts are planned at North American venues from April into July.

The opening acts on select dates will be The Laughing Chimes, John P. Strohm, Wussy, The Gotobeds, Undersale, Kiwi Jr, Birthday Girl DC, Aeon Station, The Moles, Ratboys, and / or Disq.

Guided by Voices Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 21
Guided By Voices and The Moles at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Guided by Voices All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 5
Guided by Voices and The Laughing Chimes at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Apr 6
Guided by Voices and John P. Strohm at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Apr 26
Guided by Voices and Wussy at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Apr 27
Guided by Voices and The Gotobeds at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA
May 10
Guided By Voices and Undersale at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
May 10
to
May 12
Kilby Block Party at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
May 31
Guided By Voices and Disq at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Jun 1
Guided by Voices and Kiwi Jr. at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 7
Guided By Voices and Birthday Girl DC at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Jun 8
Guided By Voices and Aeon Station at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Jun 21
Guided By Voices and The Moles at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 22
Guided By Voices and The Moles at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Jul 19
Guided By Voices and Ratboys at HI-FI Annex (Behind HI-FI)
HI-FI Annex (Behind HI-FI) Indianapolis, IN
When do Guided by Voices 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Guided by Voices on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

In related news, Robert Pollard has created a new band called Rip Van Winkle. They plan to release their debut album, The Grand Rapids, on February 23. Listen to the new song, "Prose Kaiser."

For more, check out the Guided by Voices Zumic artist page.

1
167
artists
Guided by Voices
genres
Garage Rock Indie Pop Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Guided by Voices
Guided by Voices
Jun
21
Guided By Voices and The Moles
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Guided by Voices Reveal 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
January 7, 2020
Guided by Voices Reveal 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale...
Tickets Rock Guided by Voices
1
1062
image for article 4Knots Music Festival Rocked South Street Seaport in NYC on July 9, 2016 [Zumic Concert Review + Photos]
July 11, 2016
4Knots Music Festival Rocked South Street Seaport in NYC on July ...
News Electronic Hip Hop Indie Indie Electronic Indie Pop Pop Rock Bayonne Boulevards Car Seat Headrest Diane Coffee Girlpool Guided by Voices Kirk Knight Mild High Club Mothers Protomartyr The Strumbellas Manhattan, NY Promised Land Sound
1
1534
image for article 4Knots Music Festival Announced for New York City at South Street Seaport on Jul 9, 2016
April 13, 2016
4Knots Music Festival Announced for New York City at South Street...
News Garage Rock Grunge Hip Hop Bayonne Boulevards Car Seat Headrest Diane Coffee Girlpool Guided by Voices Kirk Knight Mild High Club Mothers Protomartyr The Strumbellas Manhattan, NY New York, NY Promised Land Sound
1
1440
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart