Guided by Voices Reveal 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New album and extended tour planned
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 7, 2020

Indie rock vets Guided by Voices have shared 2020 tour dates.

Nine concerts are scheduled in April, May, and July. The band is also slotted to perform at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta.

When do Guided by Voices 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Guided by Voices All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
Guided by Voices at Ottobar
Ottobar Baltimore, MD
Apr 4
Guided by Voices at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Apr 24
Guided by Voices at Musikfest Cafe
Musikfest Cafe Bethlehem, PA
Apr 25
Guided by Voices at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 1
to
May 3
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 2
Guided by Voices at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
May 8
Guided by Voices at Fremont Theater
Fremont Theater San Luis Obispo, CA
May 9
Guided by Voices at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jul 10
Guided by Voices at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN

We recommend following Guided by Voices on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 20, the band will release a new album titled Surrender Your Poppy Field. This week they releaed the first single "Volcano."

For more, check out the Guided by Voices Zumic artist page.

