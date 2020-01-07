Guided by Voices Reveal 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Indie rock vets Guided by Voices have shared 2020 tour dates.

Nine concerts are scheduled in April, May, and July. The band is also slotted to perform at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta.

When do Guided by Voices 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Guided by Voices on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

On February 20, the band will release a new album titled Surrender Your Poppy Field. This week they releaed the first single "Volcano."

