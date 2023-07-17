View all results for 'alt'
Gunna Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Concerts in New York City and Los Angeles
Published July 17, 2023

Gunna has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, a Gift & a Curse.

Two new concerts are planned at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 9 and YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 28.

When do Gunna 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin July 18. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gunna Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 9
Gunna at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Gunna All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 28
Gunna at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gunna on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gunna's Zumic artist page.

