Gunna Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rap artist Gunna announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed with the same name as his most recent single, "Bittersweet," 16 new shows are planned at major venues across North America in May and June. The opening act for all the dates will be Flo Milli. Gunna also has festival performances in Philadelphia and London.

When do Gunna 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 21. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gunna All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gunna on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Check out the new "Bittersweet" music video. For more, go to Gunna's Zumic artist page.