Tickets

Gunna Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Flo Milli
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 20, 2024

Rap artist Gunna announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed with the same name as his most recent single, "Bittersweet," 16 new shows are planned at major venues across North America in May and June. The opening act for all the dates will be Flo Milli. Gunna also has festival performances in Philadelphia and London.

When do Gunna 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin February 21. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gunna All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 4
Gunna and Flo Milli at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
May 6
Gunna and Flo Milli at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 8
Gunna and Flo Milli at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 10
Gunna and Flo Milli at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
May 12
Gunna and Flo Milli at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 16
Gunna and Flo Milli at Wamu Theater At Lumen Field
Wamu Theater At Lumen Field Seattle, WA
May 18
Gunna and Flo Milli at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
May 21
Gunna and Flo Milli at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 24
Gunna and Flo Milli at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 25
Gunna and Flo Milli at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 28
Gunna and Flo Milli at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 29
Gunna and Flo Milli at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Jun 1
Gunna and Flo Milli at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 1
to
Jun 2
Roots Picnic at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 6
Gunna and Flo Milli at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Jun 9
Gunna and Flo Milli at Kia Center
Kia Center Orlando, FL
Jun 11
Gunna and Flo Milli at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 9
Gunna at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jul 12
to
Jul 14
Wireless Finsbury Park at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gunna on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Check out the new "Bittersweet" music video. For more, go to Gunna's Zumic artist page.

1
203
artists
Gunna
genres
Hip Hop Rap Singer-Songwriter Trap
сomments
image for artist Gunna
Gunna
