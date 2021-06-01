Guns N’ Roses Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Welcome back to the f'n' jungle! This week, Guns N' Roses shared rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added 14 additional shows to their schedule.
The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale venues across America from July into October. The opening act on the tour will be the newly formed Mammoth WVH featuring the late Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang. That band has a debut album due out later this month, with six songs currently available as an EP on major streaming services. No word on whether Guns N' Roses will be making new music, their last release was 2018's Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition.
Axl Rose, Slash, Duff, Dizzy, and company have a busy year ahead of them. After their North American tour, the band head to Australia and New Zealand in November and then plan to tour Europe beginning in June 2022.
When do Guns N' Roses 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for Guns N' Roses fan club and VIP packages. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Guns N' Roses Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 5
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Guns N' Roses All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 26
Rescheduled
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 31
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 5
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 8
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI
Aug 13
Washington/Grizzly Stadium
Missoula, MT
Aug 16
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Commerce City, CO
Aug 19
Banc of California Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 27
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada, United States
Aug 30
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 1
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
Sep 8
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 11
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 12
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 16
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Sep 18
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 21
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Sep 23
Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
Sep 26
Royal Farms Arena
Baltimore, MD
Oct 2
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Oct 3
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Nov 6
Metricon Stadium
Carrara, QLD, Australia
Nov 9
Adelaide Oval
North Adelaide, SA, Australia
Nov 11
Melbourne Cricket Ground
East Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 14
ANZ Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 16
Suncorp Stadium
Milton, QLD, Australia
Nov 19
Sky Stadium
Wellington, New Zealand
Nov 21
Forsyth Barr Stadium
Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Nov 24
Optus Stadium
Burswood, WA, Australia
Jun 4
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 7
Estadio Benito Villamarín
Sevilla, Spain
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Sweden Rock Festival
Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 15
Forus Travbane
Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Jun 18
Letnany Airport
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 20
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 23
Stadspark Groningen
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 28
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 1
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Olympiastadion
München, BY, Germany
Jul 10
San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 13
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
We suggest you follow Guns N' Roses on their social media and sign up for their free email newsletter in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
