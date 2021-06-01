View all results for 'alt'
Guns N’ Roses Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rockers reschedule old dates, add new ones
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2021

Welcome back to the f'n' jungle! This week, Guns N' Roses shared rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added 14 additional shows to their schedule.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale venues across America from July into October. The opening act on the tour will be the newly formed Mammoth WVH featuring the late Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang. That band has a debut album due out later this month, with six songs currently available as an EP on major streaming services. No word on whether Guns N' Roses will be making new music, their last release was 2018's Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff, Dizzy, and company have a busy year ahead of them. After their North American tour, the band head to Australia and New Zealand in November and then plan to tour Europe beginning in June 2022.

When do Guns N' Roses 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for Guns N' Roses fan club and VIP packages. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Guns N' Roses Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Guns N' Roses All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 26
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Rogers Centre
Rescheduled
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 31
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 3
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 5
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WFV
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WFV at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 8
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Comerica Park
Comerica Park Detroit, MI
Aug 11
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Aug 13
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH at Washington/Grizzly Stadium
Washington/Grizzly Stadium Missoula, MT
Aug 16
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, CO
Aug 19
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WFV
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WFV at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 22
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 25
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Aug 27
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV Nevada, United States
Aug 30
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Sep 1
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Sep 8
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH at Lucas Oil Stadium
Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN
Sep 11
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 12
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Sep 16
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Sep 18
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 21
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N’ Roses and Mammoth WVH at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 23
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Sep 26
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Royal Farms Arena
Royal Farms Arena Baltimore, MD
Sep 29
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Oct 2
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Oct 3
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH
Guns N' Roses and Mammoth WVH at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Nov 6
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Metricon Stadium
Metricon Stadium Carrara, QLD, Australia
Nov 9
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Oval North Adelaide, SA, Australia
Nov 11
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne Cricket Ground East Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Nov 14
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at ANZ Stadium
ANZ Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Nov 16
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Suncorp Stadium
Suncorp Stadium Milton, QLD, Australia
Nov 19
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Sky Stadium
Sky Stadium Wellington, New Zealand
Nov 21
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Forsyth Barr Stadium
Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Nov 24
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Optus Stadium
Optus Stadium Burswood, WA, Australia
Jun 4
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 7
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Estadio Benito Villamarín
Estadio Benito Villamarín Sevilla, Spain
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Sweden Rock Festival 2022
Sweden Rock Festival 2022 at Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival Sölvesborg, Blekinge län, Sweden
Jun 15
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Forus Travbane
Forus Travbane Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Jun 18
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Letnany Airport
Letnany Airport Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 20
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 23
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Stadspark Groningen
Stadspark Groningen Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 28
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 1
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, BY, Germany
Jul 10
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at San Siro
San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 13
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria

We suggest you follow Guns N' Roses on their social media and sign up for their free email newsletter in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Guns N' Roses Zumic artist page.

artists
Guns N' Roses
genres
Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Metal Rock
