Guns N’ Roses Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Welcome back to the f'n' jungle! This week, Guns N' Roses shared rescheduled 2021 tour dates and added 14 additional shows to their schedule.

The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale venues across America from July into October. The opening act on the tour will be the newly formed Mammoth WVH featuring the late Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang. That band has a debut album due out later this month, with six songs currently available as an EP on major streaming services. No word on whether Guns N' Roses will be making new music, their last release was 2018's Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Edition.

Axl Rose, Slash, Duff, Dizzy, and company have a busy year ahead of them. After their North American tour, the band head to Australia and New Zealand in November and then plan to tour Europe beginning in June 2022.

When do Guns N' Roses 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales are currently underway for Guns N' Roses fan club and VIP packages. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Guns N' Roses All Tour Dates and Tickets

