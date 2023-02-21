View all results for 'alt'
Guns N' Roses Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining stadiums and arenas around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2023

Legendary rockers Guns N' Roses have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set from June into October at large-scale venues in the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The band also have festival performances at Tons Of Rock, Grasspop Metal, Copenhell, and Aftershock. This will be Guns N' Roses' first North American tour since the We’re F’N Back! Tour that happened in 2021.

When do Guns N' Roses 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members and VIP packages begin February 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 15
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Guns N' Roses All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 5
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Park Hayarkon
Park Hayarkon Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jun 9
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 12
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Estadio Abanca Balaídos Vigo, GA, Spain
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhell Music Festival
Copenhell Music Festival at Copenhagen, DK
Copenhagen, DK Denmark, Europe
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Tons Of Rock
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 27
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Bellahouston Park
Rescheduled
Bellahouston Park Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Deutsch Bank Park
Deutsch Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 5
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Bernexpo
Bernexpo Bern, BE, Switzerland
Jul 8
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Circus Maximus
Circus Maximus Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 11
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jul 13
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Place de La Defense
Place de La Defense Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jul 16
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at National Arena
National Arena București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 19
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Puskas Arena
Puskas Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jul 22
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Olympic Stadium (OAKA)
Olympic Stadium (OAKA) Athens, Greece
Aug 5
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Medavie Blue Cross Stadium New Brunswick, Canada
Aug 8
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Aug 15
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 21
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 24
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Aug 26
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at GEODIS Park
GEODIS Park Nashville, TN
Aug 29
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Sep 1
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 3
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 6
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Sep 9
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Sep 12
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Sep 15
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 20
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Sep 23
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Kauffman Stadium
Kauffman Stadium Kansas City, MO
Sep 26
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Sep 28
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Oct 1
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Snapdragon Stadium
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 11
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Oct 16
Guns N' Roses
Guns N' Roses at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

We suggest you follow Guns N' Roses on their social media and sign up for their free email newsletter in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Guns N' Roses Zumic artist page.

