Guns N' Roses Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rockers Guns N' Roses have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set from June into October at large-scale venues in the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The band also have festival performances at Tons Of Rock, Grasspop Metal, Copenhell, and Aftershock. This will be Guns N' Roses' first North American tour since the We’re F’N Back! Tour that happened in 2021.

When do Guns N' Roses 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members and VIP packages begin February 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We suggest you follow Guns N' Roses on their social media and sign up for their free email newsletter in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

