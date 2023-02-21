Guns N' Roses Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary rockers Guns N' Roses have announced 2023 tour dates.
The newly planned concerts are set from June into October at large-scale venues in the Middle East, Europe, and North America. The band also have festival performances at Tons Of Rock, Grasspop Metal, Copenhell, and Aftershock. This will be Guns N' Roses' first North American tour since the We’re F’N Back! Tour that happened in 2021.
When do Guns N' Roses 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for fan club members and VIP packages begin February 22. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 5
Park Hayarkon
Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv District, Israel
Jun 9
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 12
Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Vigo, GA, Spain
Jun 14
to
Jun 17
Copenhagen, DK
Denmark, Europe
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Tons of Rock
Oslo, Norway
Jun 27
Rescheduled
Bellahouston Park
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Hyde Park
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Deutsch Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jul 5
Bernexpo
Bern, BE, Switzerland
Jul 8
Circus Maximus
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 11
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jul 13
Place de La Defense
Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jul 16
National Arena
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 19
Puskas Arena
Budapest, Hungary
Jul 22
Olympic Stadium (OAKA)
Athens, Greece
Aug 5
Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
New Brunswick, Canada
Aug 8
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 11
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Aug 15
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 24
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL
Aug 26
GEODIS Park
Nashville, TN
Aug 29
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Sep 1
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sep 3
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 9
Busch Stadium
St. Louis, MO
Sep 12
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
Sep 15
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Sep 20
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Sep 23
Kauffman Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Sep 26
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
Sep 28
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Oct 1
Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego, CA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 16
BC Place Stadium
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
We suggest you follow Guns N' Roses on their social media and sign up for their free email newsletter in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.
