Guster Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guster announced 2024 tour dates, cleverly billed as We Also Have Eras — a nod to Taylor Swift's ongoing blockbuster tour that kicked off earlier this year.

Sixteen Guster concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in March. According to a post on the group's social media:

We Also Have Eras is a big chronological journey through our music, with theatrical skits, costume changes, Guster rarities, and probably a lot of moments where we keel over laughing at ourselves for attempting something like this in our 50s. Luke is still in his 40s, we know. Inspired by Taylor Swift's own eras tour, but with much bigger hits, this’ll be a marathon concert, an "evening with Guster" (which means no opener), except in Brooklyn and Boston where we’ll be joined by Fruit Bats.

When do Guster 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

