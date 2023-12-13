View all results for 'alt'
Guster Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking around the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 13, 2023

Guster announced 2024 tour dates, cleverly billed as We Also Have Eras — a nod to Taylor Swift's ongoing blockbuster tour that kicked off earlier this year.

Sixteen Guster concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in March. According to a post on the group's social media:

We Also Have Eras is a big chronological journey through our music, with theatrical skits, costume changes, Guster rarities, and probably a lot of moments where we keel over laughing at ourselves for attempting something like this in our 50s. Luke is still in his 40s, we know.

Inspired by Taylor Swift's own eras tour, but with much bigger hits, this’ll be a marathon concert, an "evening with Guster" (which means no opener), except in Brooklyn and Boston where we’ll be joined by Fruit Bats.

When do Guster 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Guster Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 26
Guster at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ

Guster All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Guster at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 8
Guster at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Mar 9
Guster at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Mar 10
Guster at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 13
Guster at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
Mar 15
Guster at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 16
Guster at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 17
Guster at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Mar 20
Guster at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Mar 22
Guster at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 23
Guster at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Mar 24
Guster at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Mar 27
Guster at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Mar 29
Guster and Fruit Bats at LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Mar 30
Guster and Fruit Bats at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Guster on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out Guster's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Guster
