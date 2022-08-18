View all results for 'alt'
Guster Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Road to Carnegie' tour with Vundabar, Ratboys, Alex Edelman
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2022

Guster have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as The Road to Carnegie.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues in November, with a final show at New York City's historic Carnegie Hall. Guster begins the tour on the West Coast in Arizona and will cross North America with opening acts on select dates set to include Vundabar, Ratboys, or Alex Edelman.

Before the new dates, Guster has a headlining show later this month. They are also scheduled to appear at New York's Big Climate Thing festival in September.

When do Guster 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Guster Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Guster All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA
Aug 28
Guster
Guster at The Loft
The Loft Oak Bluffs, MA
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
The Big Climate Thing
The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Nov 2
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Nov 3
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Nov 4
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Palace Theater
Palace Theater Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 8
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Nov 9
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 11
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Jackson Hole Center For The Arts
Jackson Hole Center For The Arts Jackson, WY
Nov 12
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Washington's Sports Bar & Grill
Washington's Sports Bar & Grill Fort Collins, CO
Nov 13
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Nov 15
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Nov 16
Guster and Ratboys
Guster and Ratboys at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Nov 18
Guster and Vundabar
Guster and Vundabar at Saint Andrews Hall
Rescheduled
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 19
Guster and Vundabar
Guster and Vundabar at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, PA
Nov 21
Guster and Vundabar
Guster and Vundabar at The Lincoln Theatre
Rescheduled
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 22
Guster and Vundabar
Guster and Vundabar at The Lincoln Theatre
Rescheduled
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Nov 25
Guster and Alex Edelman
Guster and Alex Edelman at Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium
Carnegie Hall - Isaac Stern Auditorium New York, NY
Dec 2
to
Dec 6
Only The Wild Ones Weekend
Only The Wild Ones Weekend at Puerto Morelos
Puerto Morelos Mexico, Central &amp; South America

We recommend following Guster on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Guster's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Guster
Guster
