GWAR Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts across USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2023

This week, GWAR added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Age Of Imbeciles, the newly scheduled concerts are set at venues across North America in October. Joining the ghoulish band on select dates will be Negative Approach, X-Cops, and / or Cancer Christ. GWAR are currently on tour along the West Coast opening for Mudvayne, with headlining shows and festival performances also booked.

Oct 13
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater)
Palladium Times Square (formerly Playstation Theater, RAD Theater) New York, NY

Aug 19
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 20
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Aug 22
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 23
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Aug 25
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 26
Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 27
GWAR, Crobot, and Ezra at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Aug 28
GWAR, Crobot, and 200 Stab Wounds at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Aug 29
GWAR, Crobot, and 200 Stab Wounds at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Aug 30
GWAR, Crobot, and 200 Stab Wounds at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 1
GWAR, Crobot, and 200 Stab Wounds at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Muddy Roots Festival at Junebug Ranch
Junebug Ranch Cookeville, TN
Oct 11
GWAR, Negative Approach, Cancer Christ, and Deadtooth at Wally's Pub
Wally's Pub Hampton, NH
Oct 12
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 14
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
Oct 15
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Oct 16
GWAR and Cancer Christ at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 18
GWAR, X-Cops, and Cancer Christ at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Oct 19
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Oct 20
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Oct 21
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Oct 22
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Oct 24
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 25
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 26
GWAR, Negative Approach, and Cancer Christ at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Oct 27
to
Oct 29
FEST at Fest
Fest Gainesville, FL
Oct 28
GWAR, Negative Approach, X-Cops, and Cancer Christ at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Oct 29
GWAR, Negative Approach, X-Cops, and Cancer Christ at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Oct 30
GWAR, Negative Approach, X-Cops, and Cancer Christ at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Oct 31
to
Nov 4
Headbangers Boat at Nassau, Bahamas
Nassau, Bahamas Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas
Nov 3
to
Nov 5
Hell and Heaven Open Air 2023 at Foro Pegaso
Foro Pegaso Toluca, Méx., Mexico
When do GWAR 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow GWAR on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out GWAR's Zumic artist page.

