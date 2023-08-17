GWAR Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, GWAR added 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Age Of Imbeciles, the newly scheduled concerts are set at venues across North America in October. Joining the ghoulish band on select dates will be Negative Approach, X-Cops, and / or Cancer Christ. GWAR are currently on tour along the West Coast opening for Mudvayne, with headlining shows and festival performances also booked.

GWAR All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do GWAR 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow GWAR on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out GWAR's Zumic artist page.