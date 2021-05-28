View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Gwen Stefani Sets 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Just A Girl' Planet Hollywood residency shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 28, 2021

Pop star Gwen Stefani has announced dates for a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater.

The former No Doubt singer started her Just A Girl Vegas residency in 2018, doing 17 shows that year. Originally scheduled for 2020, eight new events are now planned from October to November of 2021. Gwen will also take part in this year's Solheim Cup golf tournament Opening Ceremony Celebration in Ohio.

Gwen Stefani All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 3
2021 Solheim Opening Ceremony Celebration: Gwen Stefani
2021 Solheim Opening Ceremony Celebration: Gwen Stefani at Promenade Park Stage
Promenade Park Stage Toledo, Ohio
Oct 22
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Oct 30
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 3
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 5
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 6
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
When do Gwen Stefani 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is GSZAPPOS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Gwen Stefani on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month Gwen shared a music video for "Slow Clap" featuring Saweetie.

For more, check out the Gwen Stefani Zumic artist page.

1
282
artists
Gwen Stefani
genres
Dance-Electronic Pop Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Gwen Stefani Extends 2019-2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 24, 2019
Gwen Stefani Extends 2019-2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Co...
Tickets Dance-Electronic Pop Pop Rock Gwen Stefani
3
3208
image for article "Hands” - A Song for Orlando (Various Artists) [YouTube Official Lyric Video]
July 7, 2016
"Hands” - A Song for Orlando (Various Artists) [YouTube Officia...
Music Pop Adam Lambert Alex Newell Britney Spears Gwen Stefani Halsey Imagine Dragons Jason Derulo Jennifer Lopez Juanes Kacey Musgraves Mary J. Blige Mary Lambert Meghan Trainor MNEK Nate Ruess P!NK Prince Royce RuPaul Selena Gomez Troye Sivan Ty Herndon Tyler Glenn Lyrics Video Orlando, FL Jussie Smollett the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles
2
1321
image for article Gwen Stefani Adds 2016 Tour Dates With Eve: Ticket Presale Codes + Info
April 18, 2016
Gwen Stefani Adds 2016 Tour Dates With Eve: Ticket Presale Codes ...
Tickets Dance-Electronic Hip Hop Pop R&B-Soul Eve Gwen Stefani Alpharetta, GA Austin, TX Bristow, VA Camden, NJ Charlotte, NC Chicago, IL Cincinnati, OH Clarkston, MI Dallas, TX Fresno, CA Houston, TX Kansas City, MO Las Vegas, NV Los Angeles, CA Mansfield, MA Maryland Heights, MO Mountain View, CA Noblesville, IN Raleigh, NC Saint Paul, MN Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Toronto, ON Vancouver, BC Virginia Beach, VA Wantagh, NY West Palm Beach, FL
1
1111
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart