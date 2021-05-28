Gwen Stefani Sets 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop star Gwen Stefani has announced dates for a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater.

The former No Doubt singer started her Just A Girl Vegas residency in 2018, doing 17 shows that year. Originally scheduled for 2020, eight new events are now planned from October to November of 2021. Gwen will also take part in this year's Solheim Cup golf tournament Opening Ceremony Celebration in Ohio.

When do Gwen Stefani 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins May 29. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardmembers, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The local venue presale password is GSZAPPOS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Gwen Stefani on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month Gwen shared a music video for "Slow Clap" featuring Saweetie.

