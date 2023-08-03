GZA and Fishbone Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan rap artist GZA and legendary California rockers Fishbone are teaming up for 2023 tour dates. Billed as Truth and Swords, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in November.

On tour, GZA will be backed by a band calling themselves the Phunky Nomads. The opening act for these dates will be Washington, D.C. rapper Beau Young Prince.

GZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do GZA and Fishbone 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow GZA and Fishbone on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the GZA and Fishbone Zumic artist pages.