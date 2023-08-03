View all results for 'alt'
GZA and Fishbone Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour with Beau Young Prince
Published August 3, 2023

Legendary Wu-Tang Clan rap artist GZA and legendary California rockers Fishbone are teaming up for 2023 tour dates. Billed as Truth and Swords, the newly planned shows are set at North American venues in November.

On tour, GZA will be backed by a band calling themselves the Phunky Nomads. The opening act for these dates will be Washington, D.C. rapper Beau Young Prince.

GZA Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

GZA All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 5
GZA at Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
Rescheduled
Ludlow Garage Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Aug 17
GZA at Electric Brixton
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 18
GZA at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Cultivate Festival at The Nursery
The Nursery Chicago, IL
Nov 6
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 8
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 9
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Nov 10
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Nov 11
GZA and Beau Young Prince at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 12
GZA and Beau Young Prince at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 13
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Nov 15
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Nov 17
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Feb 21
GZA at Effenaar
Effenaar Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Feb 22
GZA at Patronaat
Patronaat Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
When do GZA and Fishbone 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow GZA and Fishbone on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the GZA and Fishbone Zumic artist pages.

Nov
18
GZA, Fishbone, and Beau Young Prince
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Nov
21
GZA, Curren$y, Brasstracks, and Ace Clark
The Apollo Theatre New York, NY
Music East Coast Rap Film/TV Soundtrack Hip Hop Latin Rock GZA The Roots Tom Morello Brooklyn, NY Harlem, NY Live Performance (Video) Manhattan, NY New York, NY
Music Classic Rock East Coast Rap Hip Hop GZA Hanni El Khatib Tom Morello Audio Single Brooklyn, NY Illinois Jose Reynoso Ruban Nielson
Music East Coast Rap Hip Hop Adrian Younge Cappadonna Ghostface Killah GZA Inspectah Deck LP Masta Killa Method Man Raekwon RZA U-God Wu Tang Clan Full Album Stream New York, NY Staten Island, NY 4th Disciple Mathematics Nathaniel Rick Rubin Streetlife Tekitha
