Ha*Ash Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin group Ha*Ash, fronted by sisters Hanna Nicole and Ashley Grace, have added 2023 tour dates. Billed as Mi Salida Contigo (My Exit With You), 21 concerts are planned across the USA in April and May.
This comes while Ha*Ash are in the midst of a Mexican tour which runs into early December. Last month they released Haashtag, their sixth album and first since 2017's 30 de Febrero.
When do Ha*Ash 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is HASHTAG. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Apr 12
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 14
Anitas' Convention Center
Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
Oct 15
Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico
Oct 21
National Auditorium
Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Oct 22
National Auditorium
Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Oct 29
Audiorama El Trompo
Tijuana, Mexico
Nov 4
The dome (Mexico)
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
Nov 5
Plaza de Toros Monumental de Aguascalientes
Aguascalientes, Ags., Mexico
Nov 17
National Auditorium
Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Nov 18
National Auditorium
Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Dec 2
Estadio Tomateros
Culiacán Rosales, Sin., Mexico
Dec 3
Expo Forum Concert Forum
Hermosillo, Mexico
Apr 7
James L Knight Center
Miami, FL
Apr 8
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 9
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Apr 12
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Apr 13
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
Apr 15
Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont, IL
Apr 20
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Apr 21
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Apr 22
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Apr 23
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 11
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
May 12
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
May 14
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
May 18
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
May 19
Sames Auto Arena
Laredo, TX
May 21
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
May 25
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 26
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
May 27
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
May 28
Bob Hope Theatre - CA
Stockton, CA
