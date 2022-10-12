View all results for 'alt'
Ha*Ash Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Mexico and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 12, 2022

Latin group Ha*Ash, fronted by sisters Hanna Nicole and Ashley Grace, have added 2023 tour dates. Billed as Mi Salida Contigo (My Exit With You), 21 concerts are planned across the USA in April and May.

This comes while Ha*Ash are in the midst of a Mexican tour which runs into early December. Last month they released Haashtag, their sixth album and first since 2017's 30 de Febrero.

When do Ha*Ash 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HASHTAG. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ha*Ash All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Anitas' Convention Center
Anitas' Convention Center Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
Oct 15
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico
Monumental Plaza de Toros Mexico Mexico City, Mexico
Oct 21
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at National Auditorium
National Auditorium Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Oct 22
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at National Auditorium
National Auditorium Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Oct 28
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Ceart
Ceart Mexicali, Mexico
Oct 29
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Audiorama El Trompo
Audiorama El Trompo Tijuana, Mexico
Nov 4
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at The dome (Mexico)
The dome (Mexico) San Luis Potosí, Mexico
Nov 5
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Plaza de Toros Monumental de Aguascalientes
Plaza de Toros Monumental de Aguascalientes Aguascalientes, Ags., Mexico
Nov 17
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at National Auditorium
National Auditorium Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Nov 18
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at National Auditorium
National Auditorium Secc Del Bosque De Chapultepec, Mexico
Dec 2
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Estadio Tomateros
Estadio Tomateros Culiacán Rosales, Sin., Mexico
Dec 3
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Expo Forum Concert Forum
Expo Forum Concert Forum Hermosillo, Mexico
Apr 7
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Apr 8
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 9
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Apr 12
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 13
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 15
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Apr 20
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Apr 21
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 22
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Apr 23
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 11
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
May 12
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
May 14
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
May 18
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
May 19
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
May 20
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
May 21
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
May 25
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 26
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
May 27
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 28
Ha*Ash
Ha*Ash at Bob Hope Theatre - CA
Bob Hope Theatre - CA Stockton, CA

We recommend following Ha*Ash on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Ha*Ash Zumic artist page.

