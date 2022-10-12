Ha*Ash Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Latin group Ha*Ash, fronted by sisters Hanna Nicole and Ashley Grace, have added 2023 tour dates. Billed as Mi Salida Contigo (My Exit With You), 21 concerts are planned across the USA in April and May.

This comes while Ha*Ash are in the midst of a Mexican tour which runs into early December. Last month they released Haashtag, their sixth album and first since 2017's 30 de Febrero.

When do Ha*Ash 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HASHTAG. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ha*Ash All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ha*Ash on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

