HAIM Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rock group HAIM — featuring sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim — have announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, Women In Music Pt. III. Billed as One More HAIM, the newly announced headlining dates will make stops at venues coast to coast from April into June.
The opening acts for the American shows will be Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee, and/or Princess Nokia. See the ticket links for the exact lineup. Previously, HAIM scheduled European dates in June and July, including a handful of festival appearances. The Haim sisters will also open for Red Hot Chili Peppers next July.
When do HAIM 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is WIMPIIITIME2022. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
HAIM Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 17
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
HAIM All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 24
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 25
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 27
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
May 1
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
May 4
Moody Amphitheater
Austin, TX
May 5
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 6
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 8
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
May 9
FPL Solar Amphitheater
Miami, FL
May 11
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
May 19
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 20
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
May 22
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wilmington, NC
May 24
RBC Echo Beach
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 25
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills, MI
May 27
to
May 29
Harvard Athletic Complex
Boston, MA
May 28
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
May 31
BMO Harris Bradley Center
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 1
The Lawn At White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 3
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jun 4
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 10
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 13
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Jun 14
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Dyrskuepladsen
DK, Denmark
Jun 28
Trinity College
Dublin 2, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Gärdet
Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 13
Millennium Square Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 14
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 16
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 17
Jul 19
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Jul 21
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Empower Field At Mile High
Denver, CO
We recommend following HAIM on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out HAIM's Zumic artist page.