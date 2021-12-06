HAIM Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rock group HAIM — featuring sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim — have announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, Women In Music Pt. III. Billed as One More HAIM, the newly announced headlining dates will make stops at venues coast to coast from April into June.

The opening acts for the American shows will be Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee, and/or Princess Nokia. See the ticket links for the exact lineup. Previously, HAIM scheduled European dates in June and July, including a handful of festival appearances. The Haim sisters will also open for Red Hot Chili Peppers next July.

When do HAIM 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WIMPIIITIME2022. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

HAIM All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following HAIM on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out HAIM's Zumic artist page.