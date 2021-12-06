View all results for 'alt'
HAIM Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sisters touring North America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2021

Indie rock group HAIM — featuring sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim — have announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, Women In Music Pt. III. Billed as One More HAIM, the newly announced headlining dates will make stops at venues coast to coast from April into June.

The opening acts for the American shows will be Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee, and/or Princess Nokia. See the ticket links for the exact lineup. Previously, HAIM scheduled European dates in June and July, including a handful of festival appearances. The Haim sisters will also open for Red Hot Chili Peppers next July.

When do HAIM 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders begin December 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is WIMPIIITIME2022. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

HAIM Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

HAIM All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 24
HAIM and Buzzy Lee
HAIM and Buzzy Lee at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 27
HAIM, Waxahatchee, and Buzzy Lee
HAIM, Waxahatchee, and Buzzy Lee at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
May 1
HAIM, Waxahatchee, and Buzzy Lee
HAIM, Waxahatchee, and Buzzy Lee at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 4
HAIM and Faye Webster
HAIM and Faye Webster at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 8
HAIM and Faye Webster
HAIM and Faye Webster at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 9
HAIM and Faye Webster
HAIM and Faye Webster at FPL Solar Amphitheater
FPL Solar Amphitheater Miami, FL
May 11
HAIM and Faye Webster
HAIM and Faye Webster at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
May 13
HAIM and Faye Webster
HAIM and Faye Webster at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
May 19
HAIM and Faye Webster
HAIM and Faye Webster at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 20
HAIM and Faye Webster
HAIM and Faye Webster at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
May 22
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
May 24
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
May 25
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills Rochester Hills, MI
May 27
to
May 29
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
May 28
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
May 31
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at BMO Harris Bradley Center
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Jun 1
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 3
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 4
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 6
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 10
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 11
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jun 13
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 14
HAIM and Sasami
HAIM and Sasami at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Roskilde Festival
Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen
Dyrskuepladsen DK, Denmark
Jun 28
HAIM and Soccer Mommy
HAIM and Soccer Mommy at Trinity College
Trinity College Dublin 2, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Jul 13
HAIM
HAIM at Millennium Square Leeds
Millennium Square Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 14
HAIM
HAIM at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 16
HAIM
HAIM at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 17
HAIM
HAIM at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
HAIM
HAIM at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jul 20
HAIM
HAIM at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Jul 21
HAIM
HAIM at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Jul 27
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat
Red Hot Chili Peppers, HAIM, and Thundercat at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA

We recommend following HAIM on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out HAIM's Zumic artist page.

