Halestorm & I Prevail Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Halestorm and I Prevail announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates. The opening acts for the shows will be Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King.
New concerts are scheduled at major venues across North America in July and August. Before the summer tour, Halestorm have festival performances later this month in Australia. I Prevail set off on a tour through Europe in May.
When do Halestorm and I Prevail 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 5. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is UNDEAD. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Halestorm Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Halestorm All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 21
Flemington Racecourse
Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 23
Centennial Park
Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 24
Brisbane Showgrounds
Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
May 3
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
May 4
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
May 11
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
May 13
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
May 18
Sporthalle Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 25
Hatfield Park
Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 11
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 13
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jul 15
BankNH Pavilion
Gilford, NH
Jul 16
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jul 18
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Ohio State Reformatory
Mansfield, OH
Jul 21
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 23
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 24
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Scranton, PA
Jul 26
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 31
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 1
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Aug 3
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 4
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Aug 7
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 10
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 11
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Aug 13
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 14
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Aug 16
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 17
Bakkt Theater
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Louisville, KY
Oct 10
to
Oct 13
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Halestorm and I Prevail on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
