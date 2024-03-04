View all results for 'alt'
Halestorm & I Prevail Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

22 dates in the USA, one in Canada
Published March 4, 2024

Hard rockers Halestorm and I Prevail announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates. The opening acts for the shows will be Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King.

New concerts are scheduled at major venues across North America in July and August. Before the summer tour, Halestorm have festival performances later this month in Australia. I Prevail set off on a tour through Europe in May.

When do Halestorm and I Prevail 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 5. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNDEAD. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Halestorm All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 21
KNOTFEST - Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 23
KNOTFEST - Sydney at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 24
KNOTFEST - Brisbane at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
May 3
Hog Fest at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 4
93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
May 10
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Velodrom
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
May 11
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
May 13
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
May 18
I Prevail, Set It Off, and Kid Bookie at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 25
Slam Dunk Festival - South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Slam Dunk Festival – North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 9
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 11
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 13
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 15
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jul 16
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 18
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Inkcarceration at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 21
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL
Jul 23
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 24
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton, PA
Jul 26
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 27
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at York State Fair
York State Fair York, PA
Jul 31
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 1
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 3
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 4
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 7
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 8
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 10
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 11
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Aug 13
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 14
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 16
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 17
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Oct 10
to
Oct 13
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Halestorm and I Prevail on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Halestorm and I Prevail Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Halestorm
Halestorm
Jul
26
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
image for artist I Prevail
I Prevail
Jul
26
Halestorm, I Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Fit For A King
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
