Halestorm & I Prevail Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Halestorm and I Prevail announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates. The opening acts for the shows will be Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King.

New concerts are scheduled at major venues across North America in July and August. Before the summer tour, Halestorm have festival performances later this month in Australia. I Prevail set off on a tour through Europe in May.

When do Halestorm and I Prevail 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin March 5. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNDEAD. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

