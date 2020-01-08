Halsey Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Aidan Cullen

Over the past few years, Halsey has gone from an indie artist with a cult following to one of the most popular vocalists in the entire industry. With her upcoming album, Manic, due out on January 17, she has extended her 2020 world tour dates.

Toward the end of 2019, Halsey shared the first leg of the world tour would be in Europe from February into March. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled to run from June to August, with opening acts CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo or blackbear and PVRIS on select dates. See details for the individual concerts below.

When do Halsey 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the European concerts are now on sale. For the American dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for fan club and VIP packages begin on January 9. Citi / American Express cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Halsey All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Halsey on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

