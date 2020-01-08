View all results for 'alt'
Halsey Adds 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Manic' album and world tour on the horizon
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 8, 2020
Photo Credit: Aidan Cullen

Over the past few years, Halsey has gone from an indie artist with a cult following to one of the most popular vocalists in the entire industry. With her upcoming album, Manic, due out on January 17, she has extended her 2020 world tour dates.

Toward the end of 2019, Halsey shared the first leg of the world tour would be in Europe from February into March. The newly announced North American shows are scheduled to run from June to August, with opening acts CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo or blackbear and PVRIS on select dates. See details for the individual concerts below.

When do Halsey 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the European concerts are now on sale. For the American dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for fan club and VIP packages begin on January 9. Citi / American Express cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Halsey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Halsey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 6
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Feb 7
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Feb 9
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Feb 13
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 15
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 17
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Dome de Paris - Palais des sports
Dome de Paris - Palais des sports Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 21
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Feb 22
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Feb 24
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 26
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
Feb 28
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Feb 29
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, BY, Germany
Mar 2
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Mar 4
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Mar 5
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 7
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 8
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 10
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 12
Halsey and Pale Waves
Halsey and Pale Waves at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 4
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 6
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 7
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jun 10
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 13
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 15
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 16
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 18
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 21
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 24
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jun 26
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 27
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 30
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 1
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Sprint Center
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 3
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest
Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jul 5
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo
Halsey, CHVRCHES, and Omar Apollo at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 12
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 22
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jul 24
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Jul 25
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 27
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 30
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 1
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS
Halsey, blackbear, and PVRIS at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Halsey on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

Pick up Manic on Amazon.

For more, check out Halsey's Zumic artist page.

