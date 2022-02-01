Halsey Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Halsey has announced her first run of 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her latest album: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Billed as the Love and Power Tour, the newly announced concerts are planned at large-sized venues from May into July. Joining the bill as opening acts will be a diverse selection of up-and-coming artists including Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, The Marias, Abby Roberts, and / or Wolf Alice. Previously, Halsey shared that she will be performing at a handful of festivals in Europe and America. Later this month, the pop singer will perform in Los Angeles with Machine Gun Kelly as part of this year's Super Bowl festivities.

When do Halsey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for previous ticket buyers are currently underway. Fan club member, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Halsey All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Halsey on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

