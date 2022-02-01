View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Halsey Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Love and Power' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2022

Halsey has announced her first run of 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her latest album: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

Billed as the Love and Power Tour, the newly announced concerts are planned at large-sized venues from May into July. Joining the bill as opening acts will be a diverse selection of up-and-coming artists including Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, The Marias, Abby Roberts, and / or Wolf Alice. Previously, Halsey shared that she will be performing at a handful of festivals in Europe and America. Later this month, the pop singer will perform in Los Angeles with Machine Gun Kelly as part of this year's Super Bowl festivities.

When do Halsey 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for previous ticket buyers are currently underway. Fan club member, Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Halsey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 10
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
May 17
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 19
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
May 24
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
May 27
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 29
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 1
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 3
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jun 5
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 8
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress
Halsey, Beabadoobee, and PinkPantheress at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Jun 16
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jun 18
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 21
Halsey, Wolf Alice, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, Wolf Alice, and Abby Roberts at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 24
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 26
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 28
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 30
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Jul 2
Halsey and The Marias
Halsey and The Marias at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 3
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 6
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 9
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts
Halsey, The Marias, and Abby Roberts at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Halsey on her social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out Halsey's Zumic artist page.

2
1917
artists
Halsey
genres
Indie Pop Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Halsey
Halsey
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Pop Pop Rock 5 Seconds of Summer Billie Eilish BTS Camila Cabello Charlie Puth CNCO French Montana Halsey iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jonas Brothers Katy Perry Khalid Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Monsta X Niall Horan Normani Quinn XCII Sam Smith Why Don't We Zara Larsson
1
1720
image for article Halsey Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 23, 2019
Halsey Plans 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Indie Pop Pop Rock Halsey Pale Waves
1
1881
image for article "Nightmare" - Halsey [YouTube Music Video]
May 17, 2019
"Nightmare"
Halsey (YouTube)
Music Pop Halsey Official Music Video
3
4231
Back to top
seating chart