Hank Williams Jr. Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

USA dates with Old Crow Medicine Show
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 10, 2023

This week, Hank Williams Jr. announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale American venues from May into August. The opening act on select dates will be Old Crow Medicine Show. Hank's only other scheduled appearance so far is at Montana's Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival in July.

When do Hank Williams Jr. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin January 11. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Old Crow Medicine Show presale password is CROWSFLY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hank Williams Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 12
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
May 13
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 19
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 20
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 9
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 10
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 16
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 17
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 7
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 8
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival
Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival at Big Mountain Ranch
Big Mountain Ranch Whitefish, MT
Jul 14
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Idaho Center Amphitheater
Idaho Center Amphitheater Nampa, ID
Jul 21
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 22
Hank Williams Jr.
Hank Williams Jr. at Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards
Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards Murphys, CA
Aug 25
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 26
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH

We recommend following Hank Williams Jr. on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Hank released a new album titled Rich White Honky Blues. For more, check out the Hank Williams Jr. Zumic artist page.

