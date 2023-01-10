Hank Williams Jr. Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Hank Williams Jr. announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale American venues from May into August. The opening act on select dates will be Old Crow Medicine Show. Hank's only other scheduled appearance so far is at Montana's Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival in July.

When do Hank Williams Jr. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 13. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin January 11. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Old Crow Medicine Show presale password is CROWSFLY. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hank Williams Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Hank Williams Jr. on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Hank released a new album titled Rich White Honky Blues. For more, check out the Hank Williams Jr. Zumic artist page.