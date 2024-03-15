Hans Zimmer Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Film score composer/music producer Hans Zimmer announced 2024 tour dates, his first tour of North America in seven years.

Billed as Hans Zimmer Live, seventeen new shows are planned at arenas across North America in September and October. Zimmer's website shared what fans can expect:

Audiences will be swept away from the sound of the first note and journey through an array of well-loved scores throughout Zimmer’s career. In a groundbreaking audio and visual show, the multiple Academy Award® and Grammy winning Zimmer, his band and the orchestra will perform a selection of the composer’s scores from some of cinema’s biggest films.

When do Hans Zimmer 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 19. TiklTok, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hans Zimmer All Tour Dates and Tickets

