Hans Zimmer Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legend plots rare North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2024

Film score composer/music producer Hans Zimmer announced 2024 tour dates, his first tour of North America in seven years.

Billed as Hans Zimmer Live, seventeen new shows are planned at arenas across North America in September and October. Zimmer's website shared what fans can expect:

Audiences will be swept away from the sound of the first note and journey through an array of well-loved scores throughout Zimmer’s career. In a groundbreaking audio and visual show, the multiple Academy Award® and Grammy winning Zimmer, his band and the orchestra will perform a selection of the composer’s scores from some of cinema’s biggest films.

When do Hans Zimmer 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 19. TiklTok, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Hans Zimmer Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 12
Hans Zimmer at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Hans Zimmer All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 31
Hans Zimmer at Coca-Cola Arena
Coca-Cola Arena Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Sep 6
Hans Zimmer at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Sep 8
Hans Zimmer at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 10
Hans Zimmer at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Sep 13
Hans Zimmer at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Sep 16
Hans Zimmer at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 17
Hans Zimmer at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 19
Hans Zimmer at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 21
Hans Zimmer at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
Hans Zimmer at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 25
Hans Zimmer at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Sep 27
Hans Zimmer at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 29
Hans Zimmer at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Oct 1
Hans Zimmer at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Oct 3
Hans Zimmer at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Oct 5
Hans Zimmer at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 6
Hans Zimmer at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Hans Zimmer on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Hans Zimmer's Zumic artist page.

artists
Hans Zimmer
genres
Classical Film/TV Soundtrack Pop
Hans Zimmer
