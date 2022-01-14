View all results for 'alt'
Hanson Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour through Europe, the Americas, and Oceania
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 14, 2022

Hanson have announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Red Green Blue. The LP is scheduled for release on May 20.

The newly announced concerts are set to begin this June in Europe. In July, the brothers will visit North American venues extending into September. The Latin American leg is scheduled to begin in late September. Australia & New Zealand dates in November will be announced later this year. According to a press release, "Fans will be in store for a tour which not only features the premiere of 15 songs from the new project but will also be the first tour to include live performances of 2020’s Against The World as well as career-spanning setlists of fan favorites."

When do Hanson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for fan club members begin January 15. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Jun 8
Hanson
Hanson at The House of Culture
The House of Culture Helsinki, Finland
Jun 10
Hanson
Hanson at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 12
Hanson
Hanson at Vulkan Arena
Vulkan Arena Oslo, Norway
Jun 13
Hanson
Hanson at Pustervik
Pustervik Göteborg, Sweden
Jun 14
Hanson
Hanson at Godset
Godset Kolding, Denmark
Jun 16
Hanson
Hanson at Mojo Club
Mojo Club Hamburg, Germany
Jun 17
Hanson
Hanson at Gloria Theater
Gloria Theater Köln, Germany
Jun 18
Hanson
Hanson at Strom-Munich
Strom-Munich München, Germany
Jun 20
Hanson
Hanson at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 22
Hanson
Hanson at La Cigale
La Cigale Paris, France
Jun 23
Hanson
Hanson at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Jun 24
Hanson
Hanson at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 26
Hanson
Hanson at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
Hanson
Hanson at The Poetry Club
The Poetry Club Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 29
Hanson
Hanson at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Hanson
Hanson at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Hanson
Hanson at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Hanson
Hanson at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
Hanson
Hanson at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jul 14
Hanson
Hanson at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Jul 15
Hanson
Hanson at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 16
Hanson
Hanson at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jul 17
Hanson
Hanson at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 19
Hanson
Hanson at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Jul 20
Hanson
Hanson at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jul 22
Hanson
Hanson at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jul 23
Hanson
Hanson at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jul 24
Hanson
Hanson at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
Hanson
Hanson at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Jul 28
Hanson
Hanson at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jul 29
Hanson
Hanson at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 30
Hanson
Hanson at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Aug 2
Hanson
Hanson at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
Hanson
Hanson at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Hanson
Hanson at Caesars Indiana
Caesars Indiana Elizabeth, IN
Aug 6
Hanson
Hanson at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 7
Hanson
Hanson at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Aug 9
Hanson
Hanson at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 10
Hanson
Hanson at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Aug 12
Hanson
Hanson at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 13
Hanson
Hanson at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Aug 14
Hanson
Hanson at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Aug 16
Hanson
Hanson at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Aug 18
Hanson
Hanson at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 19
Hanson
Hanson at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 20
Hanson
Hanson at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Aug 21
Hanson
Hanson at Park Theatre
Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Aug 23
Hanson
Hanson at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 24
Hanson
Hanson at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 26
Hanson
Hanson at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 27
Hanson
Hanson at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Hanson
Hanson at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Aug 30
Hanson
Hanson at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Aug 31
Hanson
Hanson at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Sep 2
Hanson
Hanson at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Sep 3
Hanson
Hanson at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Sep 4
Hanson
Hanson at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 6
Hanson
Hanson at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
Hanson
Hanson at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 9
Hanson
Hanson at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Sep 10
Hanson
Hanson at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Sep 11
Hanson
Hanson at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Sep 13
Hanson
Hanson at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Sep 14
Hanson
Hanson at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 25
Hanson
Hanson at Auditorio BlackBerry
Auditorio BlackBerry Mexico City, Mexico
Sep 27
Hanson
Hanson at Teatro Diana
Teatro Diana Guadalajara, Mexico
Sep 28
Hanson
Hanson at Lake Forum
Lake Forum León, Mexico
Sep 29
Hanson
Hanson at Teatro Metropolitan
Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad de México, Mexico
Oct 1
Hanson
Hanson at Auditorio Pabellón M
Auditorio Pabellón M Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Oct 4
Hanson
Hanson at Teatro Coliseo - Santiago
Teatro Coliseo - Santiago Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Oct 6
Hanson
Hanson at Teatro Gran Rivadavia
Teatro Gran Rivadavia Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 8
Hanson
Hanson at La Trastienda Samsung
La Trastienda Samsung Montevideo, Uruguay
Oct 11
Hanson
Hanson at Bourbon Country Theater
Bourbon Country Theater Porto Alegre, Brazil
Oct 12
Hanson
Hanson at Live Curitiba
Live Curitiba Curitiba, Brazil
Oct 14
Hanson
Hanson at Arena Eurobike
Arena Eurobike São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 15
Hanson
Hanson at Espaço das Américas
Espaço das Américas São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 16
Hanson
Hanson at Arena Sabiazinho
Arena Sabiazinho Uberlândia, Brasil
Oct 19
Hanson
Hanson at Area Externa do Centro de Convencoes de Pernambuco
Area Externa do Centro de Convencoes de Pernambuco Olinda, Brazil
Oct 21
Hanson
Hanson at Qualistage
Qualistage Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

