Hanson Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hanson have announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Red Green Blue. The LP is scheduled for release on May 20.
The newly announced concerts are set to begin this June in Europe. In July, the brothers will visit North American venues extending into September. The Latin American leg is scheduled to begin in late September. Australia & New Zealand dates in November will be announced later this year. According to a press release, "Fans will be in store for a tour which not only features the premiere of 15 songs from the new project but will also be the first tour to include live performances of 2020’s Against The World as well as career-spanning setlists of fan favorites."
When do Hanson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for fan club members begin January 15. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Hanson Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 31
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Hanson All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 8
The House of Culture
Helsinki, Finland
Jun 12
Vulkan Arena
Oslo, Norway
Jun 13
Pustervik
Göteborg, Sweden
Jun 16
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
Jun 17
Gloria Theater
Köln, Germany
Jun 18
Strom-Munich
München, Germany
Jun 20
Magazzini Generali
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 23
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Jun 24
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 26
Rescue Rooms
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
The Poetry Club
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 29
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Stylus
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jul 12
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Jul 14
Joy Theater
New Orleans, LA
Jul 15
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jul 16
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Jul 17
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 19
Alabama Theatre
Birmingham, AL
Jul 22
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Jul 23
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jul 24
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
Palace Theatre
Greensburg, PA
Jul 29
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Jul 30
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Jul 31
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Aug 2
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 3
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Caesars Indiana
Elizabeth, IN
Aug 6
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Aug 7
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Aug 9
20 Monroe Live
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 10
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 12
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Aug 13
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Gillioz Theatre
Springfield, MO
Aug 18
Harrah's Hotel Casino
Council Bluffs, IA
Aug 19
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 20
Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo, ND
Aug 21
Park Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Aug 23
The Palace Theatre - Calgary
Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 24
Midway
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 26
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 27
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 28
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Aug 30
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Aug 31
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Sep 2
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 3
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Sep 4
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 6
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 9
Paramount Theatre Denver
Denver, CO
Sep 10
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Sep 11
The Cotillion
Wichita, KS
Sep 14
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Sep 25
Auditorio BlackBerry
Mexico City, Mexico
Sep 27
Teatro Diana
Guadalajara, Mexico
Sep 29
Teatro Metropolitan
Ciudad de México, Mexico
Oct 1
Auditorio Pabellón M
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Oct 4
Teatro Coliseo - Santiago
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Oct 6
Teatro Gran Rivadavia
Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct 8
La Trastienda Samsung
Montevideo, Uruguay
Oct 11
Bourbon Country Theater
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Oct 12
Live Curitiba
Curitiba, Brazil
Oct 14
Arena Eurobike
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 15
Espaço das Américas
São Paulo, Brazil
Oct 16
Arena Sabiazinho
Uberlândia, Brasil
Oct 19
Area Externa do Centro de Convencoes de Pernambuco
Olinda, Brazil
Oct 21
Qualistage
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
