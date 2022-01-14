Hanson Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hanson have announced 2022 world tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Red Green Blue. The LP is scheduled for release on May 20.

The newly announced concerts are set to begin this June in Europe. In July, the brothers will visit North American venues extending into September. The Latin American leg is scheduled to begin in late September. Australia & New Zealand dates in November will be announced later this year. According to a press release, "Fans will be in store for a tour which not only features the premiere of 15 songs from the new project but will also be the first tour to include live performances of 2020’s Against The World as well as career-spanning setlists of fan favorites."

When do Hanson 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for fan club members begin January 15. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

