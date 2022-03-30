View all results for 'alt'
Hardwell Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Rebels Never Die' album and world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 30, 2022

Dutch DJ Hardwell has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with an upcoming studio album, titled Rebels Never Die. This follows his performance at the Ultra Music Festival, which was a triumphant return to the stage after a hiatus of over three years.

The newly planned shows are set from May into December at large-scale venues around the world. At this time, just 18 concerts are scheduled. The countries set to host the EDM star include Israel, Croatia, Belgium, Romania, Spain, the UK, Canada, the USA, Brazil, Germany, Poland, the UAE, Netherlands, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Taiwan. The concert details in East Asia have not been announced yet, we will be adding the dates, locations, and ticket information as it becomes available.

Hardwell All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
Hardwell
Hardwell at Sacher Park
Sacher Park ירושלים, מחוז ירושלים, Israel
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Ultra Europe
Ultra Europe at Mladeži Park
Mladeži Park Split, Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Tomorrowland - Weekend 1
Tomorrowland - Weekend 1 at De Schorre
De Schorre Boom, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Tomorrowland - Weekend 3
Tomorrowland - Weekend 3 at De Schorre
De Schorre Boom, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Untold Festival
Untold Festival at Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Aug 14
Hardwell
Hardwell at Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel
Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel Ibiza, PM, Spain
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Creamfields - North
Creamfields - North at Daresbury
Daresbury Warrington, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Hardwell
Hardwell at Olympic Stadium - QC
Olympic Stadium - QC Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 17
Hardwell
Hardwell at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 23
Hardwell
Hardwell at Tradex
Tradex Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Sep 24
Hardwell
Hardwell at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Oct 1
Hardwell
Hardwell at Laroc Club
Laroc Club Valinhos, SP, Brazil
Oct 21
Hardwell
Hardwell at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 5
Hardwell
Hardwell at IFEMA
IFEMA Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Nov 12
Hardwell
Hardwell at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Nov 25
Hardwell
Hardwell at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates Asia
Nov 26
Hardwell
Hardwell at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Dec 3
Hardwell
Hardwell at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
When do Hardwell 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all events are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

We recommend following Hardwell on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this week, Hardwell shared on YouTube his performance at this year's Ultra Music Festival in Miami. For more, check out Hardwell's Zumic artist page.

artists
Hardwell
genres
Electronic House Techno
