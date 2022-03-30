Hardwell Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Dutch DJ Hardwell has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with an upcoming studio album, titled Rebels Never Die. This follows his performance at the Ultra Music Festival, which was a triumphant return to the stage after a hiatus of over three years.

The newly planned shows are set from May into December at large-scale venues around the world. At this time, just 18 concerts are scheduled. The countries set to host the EDM star include Israel, Croatia, Belgium, Romania, Spain, the UK, Canada, the USA, Brazil, Germany, Poland, the UAE, Netherlands, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and Taiwan. The concert details in East Asia have not been announced yet, we will be adding the dates, locations, and ticket information as it becomes available.

When do Hardwell 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all events are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

We recommend following Hardwell on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this week, Hardwell shared on YouTube his performance at this year's Ultra Music Festival in Miami. For more, check out Hardwell's Zumic artist page.