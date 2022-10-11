HARDY Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country musician HARDY has added 2023 tour dates,

In conjunction with his upcoming album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast from February into April. The opening acts will be Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth. In October and December, HARDY will perform at intimate venues mainly along the East Coast.

When do HARDY 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for HARDY fan club members begin October 12. Jameson Rodgers fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

HARDY All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following HARDY on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

the mockingbird & THE CROW is scheduled for release on January 20. Listen to advance singles "TRUCK BED," "here lies country music," and the title track. For more, check out HARDY's Zumic artist page.