HARDY Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ concerts across America; releasing new music
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 11, 2022

Country musician HARDY has added 2023 tour dates,

In conjunction with his upcoming album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, the newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized American venues coast to coast from February into April. The opening acts will be Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth. In October and December, HARDY will perform at intimate venues mainly along the East Coast.

When do HARDY 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales for HARDY fan club members begin October 12. Jameson Rodgers fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Feb 24
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

HARDY All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
HARDY
HARDY at Flannagan's Dublin
Flannagan's Dublin Columbus, OH
Dec 1
HARDY
HARDY at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Dec 2
HARDY
HARDY at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Dec 3
HARDY
HARDY at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Dec 8
HARDY
HARDY at Coyote Joe's
Coyote Joe's Charlotte, NC
Dec 9
HARDY
HARDY at Coyote Joe's
Coyote Joe's Charlotte, NC
Dec 10
HARDY
HARDY at Coyote Joe's
Coyote Joe's Charlotte, NC
Dec 15
HARDY
HARDY at The Blind Horse Saloon
The Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, SC
Dec 16
HARDY
HARDY at The Blind Horse Saloon
The Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, SC
Dec 17
HARDY
HARDY at The Blind Horse Saloon
The Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, SC
Feb 16
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 17
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 23
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Feb 24
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 25
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 2
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Mar 4
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Mar 8
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 10
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 11
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Apr 12
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Apr 20
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Apr 21
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 27
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 28
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 29
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

We recommend following HARDY on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

the mockingbird & THE CROW is scheduled for release on January 20. Listen to advance singles "TRUCK BED," "here lies country music," and the title track. For more, check out HARDY's Zumic artist page.

Feb
24
HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, and Blame My Youth
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
