HARDY Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, Stephen Wilson Jr.
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 12, 2024

HARDY announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed with a nod to his track "Quit!!" that incorporates spoken word and heavy metal, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from May into July. The opening acts on select dates of the Quit!! Tour will be Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and / or Stephen Wilson Jr. HARDY also has festival performances on his calendar.

When do HARDY 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for HARDY fan club members begin January 16. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, TikTok, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

HARDY Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 20
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ella Langley at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

HARDY All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 5
to
Apr 7
Tortuga Music Festival at Tortuga
Tortuga Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 26
to
Apr 28
Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 30
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 31
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 1
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 6
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 7
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 8
HARDY, Kip Moore, and Travis Denning at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jun 15
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ella Langley at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 20
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ella Langley at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 21
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ella Langley at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 22
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ella Langley at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jun 27
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ella Langley at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 28
HARDY, Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ella Langley at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 11
to
Jul 13
Country Concert 2024 at Country Concert
Country Concert Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Rock The South 2024 at Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center
Porter County Fairgrounds & Exposition Center Valparaiso, IN
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Country Jam - Eau Claire at Country Jam USA Festival Grounds
Country Jam USA Festival Grounds Eau Claire, WI
Jul 25
HARDY, Kip Moore, and Travis Denning at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 27
HARDY, Kip Moore, and Travis Denning at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tinley Park, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow HARDY on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the video for "Quitt!!" For more, check out HARDY's Zumic artist page.

