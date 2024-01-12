HARDY Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

HARDY announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed with a nod to his track "Quit!!" that incorporates spoken word and heavy metal, new concerts are planned at major venues across North America from May into July. The opening acts on select dates of the Quit!! Tour will be Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, and / or Stephen Wilson Jr. HARDY also has festival performances on his calendar.

When do HARDY 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales for HARDY fan club members begin January 16. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, TikTok, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

HARDY All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow HARDY on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the video for "Quitt!!" For more, check out HARDY's Zumic artist page.