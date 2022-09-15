View all results for 'alt'
Harry Connick Jr. Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Holiday Celebration' concerts across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 15, 2022

Harry Connick Jr. has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as A Holiday Celebration.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues across the country in November and December. According to a post on his website, Harry will be joined by a band and will perform Christmas classics and original material. At this time, 29 performances are planned.

When do Harry Connick Jr. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Harry Connick Jr. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Harry Connick Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Nov 19
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Academy Of Music
Academy Of Music Philadelphia, PA
Nov 20
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Altria Theater
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
Nov 21
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Nov 22
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 23
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Nov 25
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at KeyBank State Theatre
KeyBank State Theatre Cleveland, OH
Nov 26
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Rochester Auditorium Theatre
Rochester Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY
Nov 27
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at David Geffen Hall
David Geffen Hall New York, NY
Nov 28
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at David Geffen Hall
David Geffen Hall New York, NY
Nov 29
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Benedum Center
Benedum Center Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 30
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Wharton Center
Wharton Center East Lansing, MI
Dec 1
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Dec 3
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Dec 4
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Dec 6
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at The Buell Theatre
The Buell Theatre Denver, CO
Dec 7
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Dec 9
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Centennial Hall - AZ
Centennial Hall - AZ Tucson, AZ
Dec 10
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Dec 11
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego, CA
Dec 12
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Dec 13
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Mesa Arts Center
Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ
Dec 15
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Dec 16
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Dec 17
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Dec 19
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Benaroya Hall
Benaroya Hall Seattle, Washington
Dec 20
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Benaroya Hall
Benaroya Hall Seattle, Washington
Dec 22
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Dec 24
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. at Davies Symphony Hall
Davies Symphony Hall San Francisco, CA

We recommend following Harry Connick Jr. on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Harry Connick Jr.'s Zumic artist page.

Harry Connick Jr.
Big Band Jazz easy listening Jazz Singer-Songwriter Vocal Jazz
Harry Connick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr.
David Geffen Hall New York, NY
Harry Connick Jr.
David Geffen Hall New York, NY
