Harry Connick Jr. Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Harry Connick Jr. has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as A Holiday Celebration.
The newly planned shows are set at American venues across the country in November and December. According to a post on his website, Harry will be joined by a band and will perform Christmas classics and original material. At this time, 29 performances are planned.
When do Harry Connick Jr. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Nov 18
Hershey Theatre
Hershey, PA
Nov 19
Academy Of Music
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 20
Altria Theater
Richmond, VA
Nov 21
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Washington, DC
Nov 22
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Nov 23
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Nov 25
KeyBank State Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Nov 26
Rochester Auditorium Theatre
Rochester, NY
Nov 27
David Geffen Hall
New York, NY
Nov 28
David Geffen Hall
New York, NY
Nov 29
Benedum Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 30
Wharton Center
East Lansing, MI
Dec 1
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Dec 3
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Dec 4
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Dec 6
The Buell Theatre
Denver, CO
Dec 7
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Albuquerque, NM
Dec 9
Centennial Hall - AZ
Tucson, AZ
Dec 10
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
Rancho Mirage, CA
Dec 11
San Diego Civic Theatre
San Diego, CA
Dec 12
Mesa Arts Center
Mesa, AZ
Dec 13
Mesa Arts Center
Mesa, AZ
Dec 15
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 16
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 17
Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 19
Benaroya Hall
Seattle, Washington
Dec 20
Benaroya Hall
Seattle, Washington
Dec 22
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Dec 24
Davies Symphony Hall
San Francisco, CA
