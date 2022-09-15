Harry Connick Jr. Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Harry Connick Jr. has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as A Holiday Celebration.

The newly planned shows are set at American venues across the country in November and December. According to a post on his website, Harry will be joined by a band and will perform Christmas classics and original material. At this time, 29 performances are planned.

When do Harry Connick Jr. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VENUE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

