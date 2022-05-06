View all results for 'alt'
Harry Styles Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big tour and new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 6, 2022

Pop heartthrob Harry Styles has added 2022 dates, billed as LOVE ON TOUR. The newly added concerts include multiple nights in New York City with Blood Orange, Los Angeles with Ben Harper, Toronto with Madi Diaz, Austin with Gabriels, and Chicago with Jessie Ware.

Harry returns to performing later this month with two special events in New York and London in conjunction with his new album, Harry's House, scheduled for release on May 20. The full tour includes over 75 concerts from June into March of 2023, making make stops at large-scale venues across Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts including the artists above as well as Mitski, Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, and Koffee.

When do Harry Styles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 19. Presales for American Express Verified Fan tickets begin May 24, and General Verified Fan begin May 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at The Kia Forum
The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
May 20
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
May 24
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Ibrox Stadium
Ibrox Stadium Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Old Trafford (LCCC)
Old Trafford (LCCC) Stretford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Old Trafford (LCCC)
Old Trafford (LCCC) Stretford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Harry Styles and Mitski
Harry Styles and Mitski at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Harry Styles and Arlo Parks
Harry Styles and Arlo Parks at Aviva Stadium
Aviva Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Jun 26
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
Jun 29
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Tele2 Arena
Tele2 Arena Johanneshov, Sweden
Jul 1
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Jul 3
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Jul 5
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 7
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 9
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 11
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at The Kia Forum
The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 11
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Jul 13
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Budapest Arena
Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary
Jul 15
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at O2 Arena - Prague
O2 Arena - Prague Prague, Czechia
Jul 16
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Jul 18
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jul 20
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jul 22
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jul 25
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 26
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Pala Alpitour
Pala Alpitour Torino, Italy
Jul 29
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Jul 31
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice
Harry Styles and Wolf Alice at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 15
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 16
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz
Harry Styles and Madi Diaz at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 28
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 1
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 2
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 3
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 7
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 8
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 10
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 11
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at The Kia Forum
The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 14
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 15
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 21
Harry Styles and Blood Orange
Harry Styles and Blood Orange at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 25
Harry Styles and Gabriels
Harry Styles and Gabriels at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 26
Harry Styles and Gabriels
Harry Styles and Gabriels at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 28
Harry Styles and Gabriels
Harry Styles and Gabriels at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 29
Harry Styles and Gabriels
Harry Styles and Gabriels at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 2
Harry Styles and Gabriels
Harry Styles and Gabriels at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 6
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 8
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 9
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 13
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 14
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware
Harry Styles and Jessie Ware at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 31
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 2
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 4
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 5
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 7
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 9
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 11
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 12
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 14
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 15
Harry Styles and Ben Harper
Harry Styles and Ben Harper at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 20
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Arena V.F.G.
Arena V.F.G. Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Mexico
Nov 22
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Arena De Monterrey
Arena De Monterrey Monterrey, Mexico
Nov 24
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Nov 25
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Foro Sol
Foro Sol Mexico City, Mexico
Nov 27
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Salitre Mágico
Salitre Mágico Bogotá, Colombia
Nov 29
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at La Pelousse - Jockey Club
La Pelousse - Jockey Club Lima, Peru
Dec 1
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Estadio Bicentenario
Estadio Bicentenario La Florida, Chile
Dec 3
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dec 4
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dec 6
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Dec 8
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Jeunesse Arena
Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Dec 10
Harry Styles and Koffee
Harry Styles and Koffee at Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Pedreira Paulo Leminski Vila Endres, Guarulhos, Brazil
Dec 11
Harry Styles
Harry Styles at The Kia Forum
The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 20
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at HBF Park
HBF Park Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 24
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 25
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Marvel Stadium
Marvel Stadium Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 28
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Metricon Stadium
Metricon Stadium Carrara, QLD, Australia
Mar 3
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 4
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Accor Stadium
Accor Stadium Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
Harry Styles and Wet Leg
Harry Styles and Wet Leg at Mt Smart Stadium
Mt Smart Stadium Auckland, New Zealand

We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Harry Styles Zumic artist page.

