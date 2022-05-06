Harry Styles Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop heartthrob Harry Styles has added 2022 dates, billed as LOVE ON TOUR. The newly added concerts include multiple nights in New York City with Blood Orange, Los Angeles with Ben Harper, Toronto with Madi Diaz, Austin with Gabriels, and Chicago with Jessie Ware.
Harry returns to performing later this month with two special events in New York and London in conjunction with his new album, Harry's House, scheduled for release on May 20. The full tour includes over 75 concerts from June into March of 2023, making make stops at large-scale venues across Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts including the artists above as well as Mitski, Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, and Koffee.
When do Harry Styles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 19. Presales for American Express Verified Fan tickets begin May 24, and General Verified Fan begin May 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Harry Styles Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 28
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 1
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 2
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 3
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 7
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 8
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 10
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 15
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 21
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 11
The Kia Forum
Inglewood, CA
May 24
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Ibrox Stadium
Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Old Trafford (LCCC)
Stretford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Old Trafford (LCCC)
Stretford, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Aviva Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 26
Volksparkstadion
Hamburg, Germany
Jun 29
Tele2 Arena
Johanneshov, Sweden
Jul 1
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Jul 3
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Jul 5
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 7
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Jul 9
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 11
The Kia Forum
Inglewood, CA
Jul 11
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Jul 13
Budapest Arena
Budapest, Hungary
Jul 15
O2 Arena - Prague
Prague, Czechia
Jul 16
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Jul 18
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Jul 20
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Jul 22
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Jul 25
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Jul 26
Pala Alpitour
Torino, Italy
Jul 29
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Jul 31
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 15
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 16
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug 28
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 1
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 2
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 3
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 7
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 8
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 10
United Center
Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 11
The Kia Forum
Inglewood, CA
Sep 14
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 15
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 21
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Sep 25
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 26
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 28
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Sep 29
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Oct 2
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Oct 6
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 8
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 9
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 13
United Center
Chicago, IL
Oct 14
United Center
Chicago, IL
Nov 20
Arena V.F.G.
Tlajomulco de Zuñiga, Mexico
Nov 22
Arena De Monterrey
Monterrey, Mexico
Nov 24
Foro Sol
Mexico City, Mexico
Nov 25
Foro Sol
Mexico City, Mexico
Nov 27
Salitre Mágico
Bogotá, Colombia
Nov 29
La Pelousse - Jockey Club
Lima, Peru
Dec 1
Estadio Bicentenario
La Florida, Chile
Dec 3
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dec 4
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Dec 6
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Dec 8
Jeunesse Arena
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Dec 10
Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Vila Endres, Guarulhos, Brazil
Dec 11
The Kia Forum
Inglewood, CA
Feb 20
HBF Park
Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 24
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 25
Marvel Stadium
Docklands, VIC, Australia
Feb 28
Metricon Stadium
Carrara, QLD, Australia
Mar 3
Accor Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 4
Accor Stadium
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 7
Mt Smart Stadium
Auckland, New Zealand
We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
