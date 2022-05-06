Harry Styles Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop heartthrob Harry Styles has added 2022 dates, billed as LOVE ON TOUR. The newly added concerts include multiple nights in New York City with Blood Orange, Los Angeles with Ben Harper, Toronto with Madi Diaz, Austin with Gabriels, and Chicago with Jessie Ware.

Harry returns to performing later this month with two special events in New York and London in conjunction with his new album, Harry's House, scheduled for release on May 20. The full tour includes over 75 concerts from June into March of 2023, making make stops at large-scale venues across Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania. As he has done in the past, Styles has lined up some impressive opening acts including the artists above as well as Mitski, Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, and Koffee.

When do Harry Styles 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 26. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 19. Presales for American Express Verified Fan tickets begin May 24, and General Verified Fan begin May 25. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Harry Styles All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Harry on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

